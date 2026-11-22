The Michigan Wolverines won. Yes, for the first time since a 28-21 win over Rutgers, the Wolverines are in the winner’s circle. Saturday was their first home win since October 17, a 21-18 win over Penn State.

Bryce Underwood hit Jalen Hoffman in the corner of the end zone for a game-winning two point conversion in triple overtime to secure this victory.

The proverbial monkey is off their backs before a showdown next week in Columbus.

Here are our winners and losers from Michigan’s win on Senior Day.

Winner QB Bryce Underwood

No, Bryce Underwood did not remind the world why he was a 5-star recruit and one of the most coveted players in the country when he was a senior in high school. No, his stats were not gaudy. He completed just 11 of his 24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown pass. He took four sacks, and lost a fumble late in the first half.

This has more to do with the resiliency that Underwood showed during his time on the bench. Think about it. Underwood was told for the first time in his life that he was not good enough at football to be on the field.

That’s a tough situation for any player to be in. Underwood has handled his benching with more grace than could be expected of most 19-year-olds in the same situation.

"The way I took this season was more of a blessing,” Underwood said after the game. “I took this as lessons being learned and how to move forward from it. The way you can show how to be a man is to face adversity and take it on. Facing adversity and how I can recover from it."

Underwood’s response is something that will be important to him long after he is done playing football.

On the field, he gets another shot at Ohio State, and a potential chance to regain his role as the potential quarterback of the future.

Winner TE Mason Bonner

How about the freshman tight end? In the red zone, Michigan was searching for someone to target after losing JJ Buchanan last week for the rest of the season.

Buchanan was the team’s best player in contested catch situations. Andrew Marsh was out of the lineup as he was serving a one-game suspension.

Bonner was the one that Michigan called upon in the game. His name was one that the coaching staff talked a lot about during the offseason, but he never found his way onto the field enough. That was always interesting because of how feeble Michigan’s passing game has been most of the season.

True freshman Mason Bonner with his first career touchdown! pic.twitter.com/43rcyEXh4x — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) November 21, 2026

Saturday, Bonner had his best game. He caught three passes for 47 yards, and a touchdown Michigan desperately needed. The Wolverines were gifted a fumble thanks to Ty Dieffenbach’s fumble deep in UCLA territory.

With Michigan facing a third down, Underwood found Bonner in the corner of the endzone, who survived a brief bobble to give them a 10-3 lead. Bonner has an interesting frame at 6-foot-7 and plenty of talent to spare. There were moments he could have easily reminded those watching of another tight end who used to wear number 18, Colston Loveland.

He may never reach that level, but Bonner’s emergence could be something that plays big next week in Columbus.

Winner RB Savion Hiter

Whenever you’re mentioned in the same breath as Mike Hart, you’re probably doing something right at Michigan. Freshman sensation Savion Hiter has now put himself in that same company. He became the first freshman since Hart to have back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He did so as the team’s primary bellcow.

With Jordan Marshall sidelined with an injury, Hiter carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards. The only other running back to touch the ball was Bryson Kuzdzal. Kuzdzal got four carries, and one was in a kneel down situation.

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It appears that Hiter is going to be the primary man in the backfield, and he should be.

Winner DE John Henry Daley

How good has John Henry Daley been for Michigan’s defense? He is just a steady presence who is good at everything, even if he’s not necessarily the flashiest player. He scored two more sacks on Saturday, including a forced fumble that gave Michigan’s offense a chance to put up some points before halftime. He’s now up to eight sacks on the season, and could have a chance to crack double digits before the year ends.

JOHN

HENRY

DALEY pic.twitter.com/4yh1UbWrJ9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 21, 2026

He’s been everything Michigan could have hoped for when he signed with them out of the transfer portal.

Loser CB Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden is so good. Until he isn’t. When he isn’t, the results are almost always catastrophic. Snowden was lights out against Iowa in September, until he gave up the game winning touchdown, for example.

Saturday against UCLA, Snowden was victimized for two big third down conversions. The first came when he was beaten by Semaj Morgan, the former Michigan receiver got Snowden turned around to give UCLA a second wind on their final offensive possession in regulation.

The effort from Wayne Knight on this play >>> pic.twitter.com/SgKoWDRLCW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 21, 2026

The biggest conversion of the game, however, came when Michigan had a chance to set up a long fourth down for UCLA’s offense. Snowden was 1-on-1 with running back Wayne Knight behind the line of scrimmage. If Snowden made the tackle, UCLA would have been faced with a fourth-and-10-plus for the game.

Snowden missed the tackle, and Knight ran for a first down.

Snowden appeared to be beaten again in the red zone by Morgan, but the pass was errant.

With Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes on deck, Michigan is going to need their best performances from their secondary.

Loser: QB Tommy Carr

Tommy Carr might be Michigan’s guy at quarterback some day, but it appears that day is now in the future, if it ever comes at all. Carr was the loser of this week’s quarterback competition during practice and never saw the field during Michigan’s victory over UCLA. That was true even as Bryce Underwood continued to struggle through most of the second half. Carr was once called upon to be a spark for the offense.

With Michigan winning, Carr will not start next week against Ohio State, and will likely have a seat on the bench for the rest of the season.

Loser: HC Kyle Whittingham

Yes, even when Kyle Whittingham wins. He finds a way to lose. All of his actions are done by someone who is tone deaf and unaware of the moment. He gave the game ball on senior day to…. Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

Not Rod Moore. Not Jyaire Hill. Not Trey Pierce. Nope. Warde Manuel.

Kyle Whittingham absolutely ecstatic after a triple overtime win against a top five team! Who says he doesn’t have any fire? pic.twitter.com/v5H5RyBuM4 — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) November 22, 2026

A slip of the tongue during his post game press conference occurred as well when he called Michigan’s home stadium by the name of Utah’s home stadium.

Small stuff, but it’s all adding up to this point where everything he says is under a microscope.



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