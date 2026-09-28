Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Mixed Results Allowed Iowa to Stay in the Game

Michigan lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday. A touchdown pass from Hank Brown to Reece Vander Zee on the last play of the game stole the win from Michigan's grasp. Despite the tough loss, they had some positives, as well as plenty of negatives. Let's dive into how the red zone trips went for Michigan's offense and how they could've put the game away earlier.

First red zone trip: 1 rush, 2 passes - Result: Michigan touchdown

Michigan's first red zone possession went very quickly. On first and 10 with the ball at the Iowa 21 they had a 3 yard carry by Jordan Marshall. Then on second down they had an incomplete pass where Andrew Marsh was targeted. On third and 17 from the 18 yard line, Michigan called a pass play again and Bryce Underwood did a really nice job to navigate the pocket, buy time, and eventually found JJ Buchanan open for an 18 yard score.

Bryce Underwood made this play happen with his legs and by staying calm and cool in the pocket. It was a nice development moment for Underwood who has struggled to look comfortable in the pocket thus far in his college career.

Second red zone trip: 5 rushes, 1 pass - Result: Michigan field goal

Michigan began this red zone trip with the ball at the 16 yard line with a first and 10. Jordan Marshall got the first carry for 2 yard, which was followed by a Savion Hiter carry for 7 yards. That set up a 3rd and 1 from the Iowa 7 yard line. Hiter got the carry again and was able to pick up another first down on a 2 yard carry.

Underwood got the next carry but Iowa snuffed it out and he was tackled for no gain. Marshall got another carry after that and was only able to pick up one yard. That set up a third and goal from the 4 yard line. Bryce Underwood tried to find JJ Buchanan again but the two were unable to hook up this time and the Wolverines had to kick a short field goal.

It was a mixed result in terms of their red zone efficiency in this game, with the one touchdown and one field goal. If the Wolverines could've punched it into the end zone on their second trip down there they likely would have won this game. Hopefully the Wolverines can learn from their red zone play calls and do a better job of scoring touchdowns once they get it down to that part of the field moving forward.

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