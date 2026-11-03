Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Touchdowns Were Key to Victory vs. Rutgers

Michigan didn't play amazing in this game, but it was enough to beat a pretty bad Rutgers team on the road. Overall, the offense looked better, albeit against a bad Rutgers defense. Michigan's defense made some uncharacteristic mistakes that led to some Rutgers big plays in this one.

The offense showed some signs of progress in the red zone, but I can't say that it's because of better play calling. Let's dive into what happened in the red zone for Michigan in this game below.

Red Zone Trip #1: JJ Buchanan TD catch

On Michigan's first red zone trip, it was a quick TD. On 1st and goal from the 7 yard line, Savion Hiter carried the ball for a one yard gain. On 2nd down, it was a play-action pass but nobody was fooled and Tommy Carr essentially threw it away. On 3rd and goal from the 6, Tommy Carr threw a beautiful fade ball to JJ Buchanan, who went up and plucked it from the sky despite being interfered with for a Michigan TD.

Both the pass and catch were really nice plays, and it makes you wonder why Michigan didn't even attempt a fade pass to Buchanan last week with all of their red zone struggles.

Red Zone Trip #2: Jordan Marshall TD run

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan's second red zone trip started with the ball at the 15 yard line with a 1st and 10. To begin the sequence, Savion Hiter carried it for a 5 yard gain. After that, he tried again for another 8 yards and got a 1st down at the Rutgers 2 yard line. From there, Jordan Marshall finished it off with a walk-in TD on what was really nice blocking by the offensive line.

Big passing plays got Michigan down near the red zone in their first two trips, and they were able to punch both of them in for TDs against the Scarlet Knight's defense.

Red Zone Trip #3: Tommy Carr TD run

On the third red zone possession for Michigan, they started with the ball with a 1st and 10 from the 19 yard line. Tommy Carr kept the ball for a 4 yard rush, and Savion Hiter carried it for a gain of 0 on 2nd down. On 3rd down, Carr scrambled again and this time took it all the way into the end zone for a 15 yard TD run. It was a really nice drive from Tommy Carr who was able to find the open space and run for a TD.

Red Zone Trip #4: Missed FG Trey Butkowski

On their 4th trip to the red zone, Michigan got this red zone drive started with a 1st and 10 from the 22 yard line. The sequence began with two straight carries for Bryson Kuzdzal, for a gain of 4 and then 2. On 3rd and 6, Jason Beck called what was clearly a zone beater, but Rutgers was in man coverage and nobody was open. Carr tried to force it to Andrew Marsh but it got batted down and fell incomplete.

Then Trey Butkowski trotted on for a 35-yard FG attempt. He shanked it quite badly, and it was his second miss of the day. He's been really bad these last two games after starting the season out fairly strong. I'm not sure what happened to have things fall apart so quickly, but Michigan appears to have a kicker problem.

Red Zone Trip #5: Tommy Carr TD run

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last red zone trip Michigan had began with a 1st and 10 from the 23 yard line with the game tied at 21 all. On 1st down, Carr scrambled for a 3 yard gain, and on 2nd down Savion Hiter carried it for an 8 yard gain to pick up a 1st down. Then on 1st and 10 from the 12 yard line, Hiter carried it for a gain of 2, and then followed it up with a gain of 1 on 2nd down. On 3rd down, Tommy Carr scrambled yet again and scampered for a 9 yard TD run.

The trend for these red zone trips was just that Tommy Carr was able to keep plays alive with his legs. The plays as originally designed didn't appear to work, but Tommy Carr was able to improvise and make things happen. He was often pressured on these scramble plays, but kept his cool and found the open space to run. His legs and his decision making were the difference between TDs and FGs multiple times in this game.

It may not be a very repeatable recipe for success in the red zone though, as Jason Beck still doesn't appear to have a clear and effective red zone plan. He kind of got bailed out in my opinion by Tommy Carr making things happen, and only time will tell if they can keep it up the rest of the season.

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