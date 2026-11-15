Michigan Wolverines Stock Report: 3 Players Rising, 3 Falling After Blowout Loss at Oregon

Michigan traveled to Oregon to take on Dan Lanning and the Ducks in this one. It was close for a while, before Oregon ended up blowing Michigan out late in the second half. There was a backbreaking play to end the first half, where Dylan Raiola rolled to his right and found a wide open Dakorien Moore for a 59-yard TD pass to make it 21-7 at the break, instead of 14-7.

Michigan's offense couldn't get anything going in the second half, and ended up losing by a score of 31-7. Tommy Carr got the start at quarterback for Michigan, but Bryce Underwood also saw significant snaps. Neither of them could get much going through the air, as the offense sputtered once again. Not much went right in this game for Michigan, but let's dive into who did play well for the Wolverines, and who didn't below.

Stock Up: Savion Hiter

Savion Hiter was Michigan's only offense in this game, breaking a 70-yard TD run in the first half. It was Michigan's longest play from scrimmage yet this season, and showcased Hiter's big play ability.

Hiter would go on to carry the ball 13 times for 107 yards and the 1 TD run. He led Michigan's backfield in both carries and yards, so maybe he's finally getting his chance to lead the Michigan backfield. He's been the most talented back on the roster since the moment he stepped on campus, and he should get plenty more carries in these last couple of games for Michigan.

Stock Down: Jyaire Hill

Jyaire Hill has had a very up and down season. At times he looks like a 1st round pick, and at times he looks like he can't cover anyone. It's all about eye discipline for him, as he's often got his eyes in the wrong places and it gets him in trouble in man to man coverage where you just can't afford to do that.

He got beat deep twice in this game, one for a long TD and another for a big gain. Both of which happened early on, and he did lock in better after that. Nonetheless, it was not a good showing for Jyaire Hill against these Oregon Duck wide receivers.

Stock Up: Chris Bracy

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Chris Bracy reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Bracy continues to play really well. He's been all over the field the second half of the season for this Michigan defense, and I'd even argue he's been their best player on the entire team as of late. In this game led the Michigan defense with 8 tackles and 1 sack.

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He's a good tackler, and a good blitzer as he showcased on his sack in this game. He came all the way from deep to sack Raiola early in the 4th quarter. He looks like he could be starting on Sundays next fall with the way he's playing right now.

Stock Down: Both quarterbacks

Tommy Carr got the start in this game, and he was ineffective. He finished 4/12 for 45 yards through the air. Bryce Underwood also got his fair share of snaps though, and he didn't fare much better. He went 2/8 for 26 yards through the air.

Neither of them turned the ball over officially, but they each had passes go off Oregon defensive backs' hands. At this point, neither quarterback looks good or competent. Given what we've seen, you'd have to imagine Michigan will look for veteran quarterback options in the portal this winter.

Stock Up: Andrew Marsh

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh runs with the ball before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Marsh looked pretty good in this one. He had multiple plays where he beat his defender in man coverage and got open. He also made multiple defenders miss once he made the receptions, showing off his elusiveness.

He finished with just 4 receptions for 46 yards, but he also beat an Oregon defensive back on a deep pass where the defender had to just grab onto him otherwise it would've been a TD. Marsh was good in this game, which was nice to see. He hasn't had the year he had hoped to have, and it's good to see him still out there making plays.

Stock Down: Bryson Kuzdzal

Bryson Kuzdzal has been running the football pretty well as of late, but he's also fumbled it twice now in the last two games. Both fumbles were at critical points in the game as well, both last week against Michigan State and this week against Oregon.

He really needs to take better care of the football, this team just can not afford to turn the ball over if they want to win either of these last two remaining games.

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