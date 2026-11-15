Wolverine Thoughts: Michigan & Kyle Whittingham Must Part Ways, There Are No Other Options

Kyle Whittingham has a highly decorated 21-year history at Utah as the Utes' head coach. He left on a high note, leading Utah to a 10-win season in 2025 and he was supposed to be riding off into the sunset. Whittingham had led Utah to eight 10-win seasons and is someone who is considered a future Hall of Fame Coach.

But his legacy is only tarnishing the longer he stays at Michigan. It's not working. Whittingham has pride and his ego likely won't just allow him to quit. Plus, he has a good enough buyout that won't allow him to retire willingly.

That doesn't mean he and Michigan can't figure out some sort of an agreement. It's hard to imagine there is any sort of light at the end of the tunnel with Whittingham guiding the ship. It's been a disaster and there are few signs of improvement with the Wolverines.

Zero signs of development

Michigan might've rushed for its highest total this week against Oregon, but the passing game took another major step back, and the Wolverines' defense was gashed by a speedy Oregon wide receiving corps.

The Wolverines are on the cusp of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2014, and it's hard to compare the two teams, but this team feels worse than what Brady Hoke trotted onto the field in his final year. Hoke at least showed some passion on the sideline — Whittingham doesn't appear to be engaged and is hardly cognizant when there is a huddle during a timeout. In fact, he is often seen walking around on the sideline during an offensive or defensive meeting — most coaches are at least overseeing what's being said.

But that's not how Whittingham is, and he's said a few different times that he hires coaches for a reason and he wants them to do the job they are hired for. Whittingham doesn't want to overmanage. Yet, when he's asked if he has the ability to overrule calls or changes, he immediately points out that he's the head coach and the buck stops with him.

After most games, Whittingham refers to watching the film and figuring out what went wrong. The problem is: he has no answers. Here's the deal, Whittingham had a storied career at Utah. He coached in the Pac-12 and Big 12. Nothing is wrong with those conferences, but they aren't the Big Ten, nor are there as many eyes on Utah as there are on Michigan.

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Even a five-win Michigan team has far more attention than an undefeated Utah team had. That's not a slight on the Utes, but it's just how it is, and it shows by the comments Whittingham makes. He truly doesn't get that every comment he makes will be talked about and scrutinized. Between early talk about Ohio State, to not knowing all the trophy games, to talking about the Michigan State rivalry and how playing the Wolverines was its Super Bowl. Then talking about Dan Lanning and how he has a $50 million budget to work with to recruit players — none of it makes sense.

There are no other options

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Michigan has a lame duck as an Athletic Director and president-elect C. Cybele Raver doesn't start until Dec. 1. But the Wolverines have begun their search for their new AD to replace Warde Manuel and it likely started earlier than many thought it would.

The Wolverines likely won't move on from Whittingham until after Ohio State. While fans would like to see it happen before Michigan travels to Ohio State, it isn't likely, and that's fine. The key is that the Wolverines KNOW they are going to move on from Whittingham, and he should know it as well.

Whittingham should have some sort of self pride, knowing what he accomplished at Utah and the 21 seasons he spent there as a head coach. While he's been a terrible hire at Michigan, Whittingham can hold his head high knowing he was loyal to the Utes and kept that program relevant.

But, if Whittingham and Michigan drag this marriage on, it's leading nowhere good and only ruining what Whittingham has built in college football. This marriage must end, and Michigan needs to get a head start on finding the right coach.

We've seen Wake Forest extend Jake Dickert and Bob Chesney is close to a new deal with UCLA. Those are two prominent coaches, and the last thing the Wolverines want to do is get left behind for the third coaching search in a row.

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