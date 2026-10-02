Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Gophers Preview and Staff Predictions

It's not always easy for teams to rebound after a heartbreaking loss. But that's what Michigan is going to attempt to do this weekend after suffering a 20-19 loss to Iowa in Week 4. In reality, Michigan still holds its own fate in its hands.

And that starts this weekend. The Wolverines hit the road for the first time and Michigan travels to take on Minnesota. The Gophers are coming off an impressive win over Washington, on the road, last weekend. Both programs enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record.

Michigan is 78-25-3 all-time against Minnesota and this meeting will mark the 100th meeting for the Little Brown Jug. The Wolverines have won the last five games against Minnesota, but that doesn't mean Michigan can take this game for granted.

Minnesota is a lot like Iowa. Neither program usually wows you on the offensive side of the ball, but defense and physicality can win them games. Minnesota hasn't quite lived up to expectations since P.J. Fleck was hired, but the Gophers haven't been an easy out when playing in Minnesota.

Kyle Whittingham said this week that he feels like his team is 0-4, not 3-1. With a bye week coming up for Minnesota, this would be a great stepping stone to turning those feelings around and seeing Michigan play a complete game against a respectable opponent.

Here's how our staff sees the game going.

Trent Knoop

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sometimes teams need wake-up calls and it's possible Michigan needed one. The Wolverines have been playing with their food way too often this season. Michigan has been the more talented team in every game, maybe the Oklahoma game being a toss-up, but the Wolverines have made errors in all of them.

However, this time, it finally cost Michigan a game. If you believe the coaches and players, they took that loss to heart and vow to not make the same mistakes moving forward. One thing that I do feel confident in is that Bryce Underwood has turned a corner. He has only looked better and better in each game.

Assuming that carries over into this game, Michigan will get a needed win ahead of the bye week. Drake Lindsey will make some plays for Minnesota, but it won't be enough to overcome a talented Wolverines team.

Final score: Michigan 27, Minnesota 17

Justice Steiner

Coming off a game they should’ve won, I expect the Wolverines to come out playing hard. UofM dominated its last game against Iowa, but was held back by being undisciplined with penalties and not being able to finish drives. This being the first road game of the Kyle Whittingham era makes the game closer than it should be, but Michigan will take care of business.

Final score: Michigan 31, Minnesota 14

Lucas Reimink

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the heartbreaking loss last week, we will learn a lot about the 2026 team this week. Do they dwell on the loss and let the same issues continue to plague them? Or do they respond and start playing more disciplined the rest of the way? I believe it'll be the latter. I think Michigan bounces back here and goes on the road to beat a decent Minnesota team.

Final score: Michigan 27, Minnesota 17

Jacob Westendorf

Expect more Bryce Underwood this week, and finally, the defense should be able to generate some takeaways. Minnesota's offense should be able to create a few big plays against them, but the Wolverines' defense will ultimately prove to be too much, rebounding from last week's disastrous ending.

Final score: Michigan 24, Minnesota 14

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