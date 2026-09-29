Does Early Spread Suggest a Bounce-Back for Michigan Football vs. Minnesota?

Michigan is coming off a stunning loss at home to Iowa. A loss itself was always possible against a good defensive team like the Hawkeyes, but it didn't seem possible when Michigan out-gained Iowa 2-1 and Bryce Underwood was four yards shy of tying his career high.

But Michigan went 2-for-4 in the red zone, had egregious penalties, and allowed a special teams touchdown — a loss was inevitable. Now, with a lone loss on the season, the Wolverines are going to need to find a way to regroup and bounce back.

"Well, you got to bounce back," Kyle Whittingham said after the loss to Iowa. "Again, that's life. I mean, you get knocked on your butt, and you pick yourself up, and you continue to fight and scrap and compete. And unless I miss my guess, this team is going to come back next week and play very well and continue to practice well and work hard. And if you're a competitor, that's what you do."

Does the spread suggest a bounce-back?

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When the line opened for Michigan's Week 5 game at Minnesota, the Wolverines were an 8.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But, as of this writing, there has been some money placed on the Gophers. The Wolverines are now favored by 5.5 points.

Saturday marked two completely different games for both teams. Michigan might've had the best game from Bryce Underwood, but the Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking loss, while Minnesota went to Washington and upset the Huskies. After getting handled by Mississippi State at home, Minnesota righted the ship and beat Washington, 27-24.

Michigan is the more talented team between the two, but Minnesota is at home and it's never easy to go into Huntington Bank Stadium and get a win against the Gophers.

Can't play with its food

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Hopefully, Michigan learned more than one lesson from Saturday's loss to Iowa. The Wolverines should've won by two or three scores, but the Wolverines kept playing with their food, and eventually, you're going to get bit.

Michigan had far too many chances to put the game away, but when you allow teams like Iowa, and Minnesota, to remain in games, they are going to find a way. The Wolverines have to cut down on the penalties and Michigan has to trust its quarterback.

On the final drive for Michigan, the Wolverines opted to run the ball and got stuffed, which forced them to punt. Relying on your defense is fine, but you have to trust Underwood, especially when he has the hot hand.

Michigan has a big opportunity in front of it and win against Minnesota before the bye week is a must.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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