August 19, 2021
Former Michigan Players Turned Assistant Coaches Reflect On Returning Home

Former Wolverines Mike Hart and Ron Bellamy are back in maize and blue and couldn't be more excited about it.
Mike Hart is one of the most decorated Wolverines of all time while Ron Bellamy is a former U-M wide receiver who most recently dominated high school football as West Bloomfield's head coach. Now, they're back in Ann Arbor coaching running backs and safeties respectively. The duo couldn't stop smiling and used words like special, love and fun when talking about being back in maize and blue as they prepare for the season opener on Sep. 4. 

