Nico Collins reflects back on difficult choice to opt out of senior season at Michigan
Everything has worked out for former Michigan and now Houston Texas star receiver Nico Collins as far as his football career is concerned. After being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the organization, Collins has shown steady growth since his arrival in the league and has exploded in the last two seasons en route to earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
However, it wasn't long ago when Collins was wrestling with a decision in the midst of uncertain times of COVID on whether to hang around the Michigan football program to see if he could salvage his senior season of college football, or begin preparing for the NFL.
At the time, Collins had full intentions of returning to Michigan for his senior year in 2020 and was looking forward to doing so. However, when the Big Ten initially announced it was cancelling its season, Collins then took some time to discuss the next steps for his football career with his family. Even though there were rumblings of some version of a college football season taking place even after games were initially canceled, Collins made the hard decision to opt out, sign with an agent and start preparing for the NFL. Even though Michigan and teams across the country ended up playing a shortened season that year, signing with an agent effectively ended Collins' college career for good.
When recently appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen asked Collins if he felt like he was overlooked coming out of Michigan, which prompted Collins to think back on those times. Ultimately, he said he was just grateful to be selected and was ready to put the work in regardless of where he was drafted.
"Around that time (in 2020), it was a crazy situation," Collins said. "It was COVID, and they canceled the Big Ten (initially), so I had no choice but to opt out. I came back for my senior year and I was looking forward to coming back mt senior year at Michigan. But, kind of had no choice. I had to end my career early and I had to go prepare for the draft. I feel like, throughout that process, it was hard. It was weird, crazy timing. But I had the Senior Bowl to go out and show the scouts what I can do. And I knew it was a gamble opting out. The Big Ten did end up bringing back (a few games), but it was kind of too late for me because I signed with an agent and I couldn't come back to college. So, it was kind of a rough path for me, so it was only right for me to go to the Senior Bowl and show the scouts what I've been doing. I had the opportunity and I had the Pro Day at Michigan—it was great to go back to school and see all the coaches. We had all 32 teams come out and watch us have Pro Day, so that was my only opportunity to show teams what I have been doing, because I didn't have film that year because I opted out. I feel like a took a gamble, rolled the dice, but at the end of the day, man, I got picked. That's everybody's dream."
To say Collins has made the most of his opportunity at the next level would be an understatement as he has established himself not only as the No. 1 receiver on his own team, but is considered one of the game's young rising stars on the offensive side of the ball. Pairing with another young, rising star in CJ Stroud, the connection between the two former college rivals should be fun to watch for years to come.