Report: Michigan football pushing to flip wide receiver committed to SEC school
Michigan football already has an impressive list of wide receivers committed to its class of 2026. However, receivers coach Ron Bellamy may not be done adding to the talented group on the recruiting trail quite yet.
According to a report from Rivals' John Garcia Jr., Michigan is looking to make a move with three-star wideout Jabari Brady, who has been committed to Missouri since early June. The Wolverines were the last program to offer the Monarch High School (Fla.) product before he committed to the Tigers, and according to Garcia's report, the Michigan staff has stayed in touch ever since—which could result in his first trip to Ann Arbor in years this fall.
"The receiver coach (Ron Bellamy) there says that he doesn’t care which school I go to, he’s going to put pressure on me no matter what to come to Michigan,” Brady told Rivals. “You know, Bryce Underwood is a great quarterback, so he is trying to get me to have a connection with him."
Brady told Rivals Bellamy likes how he is a "big receiver" while also being fast and able to make plays on the ball. He added he has only been to Michigan for a visit once, which was back in 2022 when he was in ninth grade.
"It was cold (laughing), cold like crazy,” he said. “I went up in the spring and it was cold, I didn’t even want to camp but I did. It was a great experience overall, though. I liked it up there.”
While Brady hasn't locked in a return date, he did tell Garcia he would think about getting back to Ann Arbor and will "most likely" visit, even though his loyalty remains with Missouri as things stand today.
Brady is ranked as the No. 68 wide receiver in the class of 2026 and is the 59th-best prospect in the state of Florida, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Wolverines currently have three wide receivers committed in their class of 2026 in four-stars Travis Johnson and Zion Robinson, along with three-star Jaylen Pile.