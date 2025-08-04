Wolverine Digest

Report: Michigan football pushing to flip wide receiver committed to SEC school

If the Wolverines could pull this off, the addition would add to an already talented wide receiver class of 2026

Seth Berry

Team Blue wide receiver Channing Goodwin (14) celebrates a first down against Team Maize during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Team Blue wide receiver Channing Goodwin (14) celebrates a first down against Team Maize during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan football already has an impressive list of wide receivers committed to its class of 2026. However, receivers coach Ron Bellamy may not be done adding to the talented group on the recruiting trail quite yet.

According to a report from Rivals' John Garcia Jr., Michigan is looking to make a move with three-star wideout Jabari Brady, who has been committed to Missouri since early June. The Wolverines were the last program to offer the Monarch High School (Fla.) product before he committed to the Tigers, and according to Garcia's report, the Michigan staff has stayed in touch ever since—which could result in his first trip to Ann Arbor in years this fall.

"The receiver coach (Ron Bellamy) there says that he doesn’t care which school I go to, he’s going to put pressure on me no matter what to come to Michigan,” Brady told Rivals. “You know, Bryce Underwood is a great quarterback, so he is trying to get me to have a connection with him."

Brady told Rivals Bellamy likes how he is a "big receiver" while also being fast and able to make plays on the ball. He added he has only been to Michigan for a visit once, which was back in 2022 when he was in ninth grade.

"It was cold (laughing), cold like crazy,” he said. “I went up in the spring and it was cold, I didn’t even want to camp but I did. It was a great experience overall, though. I liked it up there.”

While Brady hasn't locked in a return date, he did tell Garcia he would think about getting back to Ann Arbor and will "most likely" visit, even though his loyalty remains with Missouri as things stand today.

Brady is ranked as the No. 68 wide receiver in the class of 2026 and is the 59th-best prospect in the state of Florida, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Wolverines currently have three wide receivers committed in their class of 2026 in four-stars Travis Johnson and Zion Robinson, along with three-star Jaylen Pile.

Ron
Michigan Offensive Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach Ron Bellamy warms up with players before the Texas game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

More Michigan News

Michigan football beaten out by SEC school for coveted class of 2026 linebacker

Michigan football loses out to Oregon for nation's No. 1 cornerback

ESPN insider pushes back on Michigan's potential to make CFP

5-star WR who chose Syracuse over Michigan put on 'flip watch' by Rivals

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Recruiting