Michigan football makes critical jump in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its third set of rankings on Tuesday evening on ESPN, with the 9-2 Michigan Wolverines checking in at No. 15.
Michigan's ranking is the same as its AP Top 25 ranking, where Sherrone Moore's team also sits as the No. 15 team in the nation. However, the CFP rankings take precedent over any other ranking system as it's the 12-person CFP committee who will ultimately decide the 12 teams who make the playoffs when the final rankings are revealed on Dec. 7.
The Wolverines, who were ranked at No. 18 last week, are coming off a 45-20 victory over at Maryland in a game where the Wolverines put together one of their most complete performances in Big Ten play. Michigan has one game remaining on its schedule—this Saturday against No. 1 Ohio State at the Big House.
If Michigan wins this weekend and finishes 10-2, the Wolverines would hope that would be enough to be selected by the committee as a playoff team when it's all said and done.
Michigan's two losses have come against Oklahoma (9-2) and USC (8-3), who checked in at No. 8 and No. 17 in the latest rankings, respectively. The Wolverines' most quality win to date came against the 8-3 Washington Huskies on Oct. 18 in a 24-7. Washington was initially ranked in the opening CFP poll three weeks back, but dropped out of the top 25 after a 13-10 loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 8. The Wolverines also have a win against 7-4, but also unranked, Nebraska, which came on the road on Sept. 20.
The College Football Playoff begins on Dec. 19-20 with four first-round games to be played on the campuses of the higher seeds. It concludes Jan. 19 with the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami (Fla.).
The CFP committee is using a new method this season with a "straight seeding" model, which places teams on the same line in the bracket as their ranking without regard to whether they won their conference title, as was the case last year in the first 12-team playoff rollout. However, five conference champions are still guaranteed spots.