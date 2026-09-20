COLUMN: Michigan Football Can Compete With Anyone if Wolverines Clean Up Errors

Michigan is 3-0 on the season and it's been three different games for the Wolverines. The maize and blue were a four-touchdown favorite against Western Michigan in Week 1, but needed a Hail Mary to beat the Broncos.

When nobody thought Michigan could beat Oklahoma, the Wolverines came out and handled business with stifling defense. And on Saturday, in the Wolverines' 52-17 win over UTEP, Michigan had a second-half surge to take down the Miners.

There were two lingering issues surrounding Michigan, even after the win over the Sooners, and that was penalties and turnovers. Michigan didn't shoot itself in the foot with penalties. It was by far and away the most disciplined the Wolverines have been under Kyle Whittingham, committing four penalties in the game.

But putting the ball in the ground reared its ugly head.

Turnovers are going to make-or-break Wolverines' season

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan found itself down 14-7 in the second quarter to UTEP on Saturday. There were thoughts of the WMU game that began to creep into the minds of fans. But it wasn't like Week 1. Michigan was able to move the ball at will, but self-inflicted wounds were the issue.

On the first drive, Bryce Underwood coughed up the ball and then Savion Hiter fumbled the ball away in the second quarter in Michigan's own territory. Jordan Marshall also fumbled the ball, but his body touched the ground before the ball came out.

Underwood has had some serious issues hanging onto the football. The Wolverines are choosing to run him more, which they should, Underwood is a major threat in the run game. But he has to hold onto the football. When Underwood fumbled, he had five fumbles in the first nine quarters of the season.

The Wolverines lost the turnover battle 2-1, and it's a concern to Whittingham after three games.

"Big concern. Look at Indiana: They won the championship last year, and they fumbled one time in the first game and never again the rest of the season," Whittingham said after the game.

"That tells you right there how impactful that can be to take care of the football. We have definitely got our work cut out for us. We emphasize it in practice every day. It never goes uncoached. It's always something that we're harping on. So hopefully we can slow down with that because that's six and three games is way too many, way too many ways to get that correct."

Oklahoma game and second half vs. UTEP shows what Michigan is capable of

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan is far from a finished product. The Wolverines have woes and issues they need to sort out and it starts with taking care of the football. And as Whittingham noted, it's something they are working on every day. Michigan has shown us just enough of a sample size to believe the Wolverines have the talent to compete with anyone.

Oklahoma might not win the SEC this season, but the Sooners are coming off a College Football Playoff berth and with John Mateer back, OU will compete for another seat at the table. And Michigan's defense held the Sooners to 10 points last season.

Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country. The Wolverines are stout on all three levels and the Michigan offense showed us enough on Saturday to believe there is true progression. It might've been UTEP, but Bryce Underwood made a major improvement in the passing attack and did exactly what he needed to do.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood passed for 223 yards and two TDs, while completing 76% of his throws. Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan shined, and Savion Hiter found the end zone twice, which were the first scores of his young career.

The Wolverines need to get fully healthy and once they do and the offensive line fully gels, there is no denying the talent Michigan has. But it all goes back to the first point — the Wolverines can't shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers.

Starting next weekend, it's going to be a gauntlet every weekend in the Big Ten Conference and Michigan has a lot to prove starting then.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage