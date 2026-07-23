One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Michigan

Enow Etta came to Michigan as a top-100 type recruit from the state of Texas in the recruiting class of 2023. He entered college as a big edge and was listed at 6'-4 1/2" and 260 lbs. Fast forward to 2026, and he is now listed at 6'-5" and 320 lbs after switching to defensive tackle.

We recently covered why Enow Etta is an important piece for Michigan in 2026. This fall he's set to start for the first time in his career and I believe he's set to become a star for the maize and blue. Let's dive more into why Enow Etta is finally ready to become a star for Michigan below.

Gotta say, Enow Etta looks like a guy who’s ready for heavy lifting along the interior. He shows some good hand/foot work, explosiveness, and speed to get to the QB.



Very nice. pic.twitter.com/vRevTckPlC — Due# (@JDue51) April 19, 2026

Athleticism

The first thing that jumps off the screen when watching Enow Etta's film is his athleticism. He's added a bunch of good weight to his frame and managed to maintain his athleticism he had when he weighed significantly less. He moves really well for a defensive tackle, showing quickness and agility that is rare for an interior defensive lineman.

In the clip above, you can see how he's simply too athletic for most offensive lineman to handle. The stunt helps him get a running start, and then lets his athleticism take over from there. He bursts through the offensive line and is able to put pressure on Bryce Underwood. The most impressive part to me is when he can keep pace with Underwood once he feels the pressure and starts to take off. Etta tracks Underwood and is able to keep pace with him for a long time, and Bryce Underwood is a very athletic quarterback by the way.

Enow Etta's best trait is his athleticism, and that's why he's being mocked and discussed as a potential early round draft pick next spring.

Michigan DT Enow Etta is expected to play a bigger role this season. 6'5 320 listed. Looks very fluid for his size and shows strength at the POA. Throw him on your watchlist. pic.twitter.com/7aMCwpV9NW — EJHolt_NFLDraft🏈 (@EJunkie215) July 13, 2026

Technique

The second thing that jumps out is that he is finally at a point in his career when he can use his technique he's learned thus far in his college career. After starting out as a defensive end and transitioning to defensive tackle, Enow Etta needed to a year or two of seasoning before he could get to a point in his technique where he could learn how to win on the inside.

In the clip above you can see he uses both his athleticism as well as his technique to put pressure on the quarterback. He locks out his arms to put distance between himself and the interior offensive lineman, and then uses his motor and athleticism to run by the offensive lineman. It's the combination of the two that are now at a place where he can fully take advantage of his skill set.

If you want a glimpse into what a new HC and staff value most in their offense, pay attention to the very first FORMATION and play of the Spring game. It’ll be the team’s bread & butter.



Well, here ya go.



Also, pretty quick hands on a phone booth swim move by Enow Etta. pic.twitter.com/MNELX1gRZA — Due# (@JDue51) April 19, 2026

Opportunity

This is arguably the biggest reason why he hasn't broken out yet, and that is the opportunity. He's sat behind 1st round picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, and 7th round pick Rayshaun Benny. All of them were all older than him, and now that the depth chart has cleared a path for him, he finally has a true opportunity to go out there this fall and show everyone what he's got.

With his athleticism, the techniques he's learned the last couple seasons, and finally a true opportunity to showcase his talent, Enow Etta is ready to become a star this fall for the Wolverines.