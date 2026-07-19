Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 10 Trey Pierce Looks to Add to His Resume

We are now into the top 10 of our top 25 most important Michigan players for the 2026 season. Coming in at No. 10 is starting defensive tackle Trey Pierce.

Let's dig into Pierce's past with the Wolverines and why he's such an important piece for Michigan in 2026.

Pierce's 2025 review

Pierce is entering his fourth season in Ann Arbor, and since he arrived, he has played in 39 games, seeing 13 games of action in every season. Last season, the 6'2", 310-pound defensive tackle started every game for Wink Martindale's unit.

In 2025, Pierce recorded 30 tackles and one tackle for loss, which earned him Big Ten Honorable Mention for the season.

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The former three-star prospect was one of the best run stoppers for the Wolverines. According to Pro Football Focus, Pierce had the fourth-best run defensive grade on the team, with an 80.5. He was behind fellow starter, Rayshaun Benny, who had an 84.5 grade. Pierce also had 20 run stops last season, which was also fourth on the team.

Pierce is also an underrated pass rusher. While he never got home, Pierce had eight quarterback hurries last season, which was tied for 8th on the team.

Why Pierce is important for Michigan's 2026 success

After losing Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne, the Wolverines are going to rely on Pierce even more in 2026. Already a starter, the Wolverines are going to utilize Pierce along with Enow Etta and Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea, as their main three defensive tackles.

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Under Jay Hill, he is going to run an attacking style, and the defensive tackles are going to be relied on to stop the run. Clogging lanes are going to be essential, and both Pierce and Etta are big bodies, who should be able to get the job done. Lea'ea will be a chance of pace tackle, who can use his speed to get home.

Pierce was a big retention piece for Kyle Whittingham once he took over as the head coach, and the Wolverines are hoping their efforts will pay off in a big way.

One prediction for Pierce

Shockingly, in Pierce's three-year career at Michigan, he has only recorded one tackle for loss, which happened last season. That should change this season, as Pierce will likely be the top tackle on the team, and using his strength, can drive the center off the ball.

Look for Pierce's ability to tackle the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage to increase in 2026. Pierce has the strength to not only clog the lanes, but get push off the ball and record at least five tackles for loss this upcoming season.

See our full top 25 players: