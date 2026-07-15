Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 14 Enow Etta Poised to Breakout

We've already covered players #25-15 so far in this series, covering edge rusher Carter Meadows, offensive linemen Evan Link and Nathan Efobi, and wide receiver Salesi Moa among others. Up next on the list is Enow Etta checking in at #14 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026.

He's always been viewed as a very athletic defensive lineman, and is now listed at 6'-5" 320 lbs entering his senior season. So far in his career, he's played in 26 games, but this year he enters the season as a full-time starter for the first time in his career. With his size and athleticism, I think he's due for a big time breakout after gaining valuable experience the past two seasons. Let's dive more into Enow Etta below.

Michigan Wolverines edge Enow Etta against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2025 Recap

Last season as a heavy rotational player, he totaled 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 0.5 sacks. He was in the two deep but was behind starters Rayshaun Benny and Tre Williams. Despite not starting, he looked fairly good in his snaps last season, registering as a top 10 defensive player for the Wolverines according to PFF in their win over rival Michigan State.

With a couple seasons of rotating in but not starting, Enow Etta enters 2026 with his first real chance to start for the Wolverines.

Why Etta is important for Michigan's 2026 success

Entering this season as a first-year projected starter, Enow Etta will be counted on to help anchor what's expected to be a good defensive line for Michigan.

He's shown flashes of being a high level player, but the biggest thing for him moving forward will be the down to down consistency. He's being looked at as a potential 2nd-3rd round NFL Draft

Pick if he can put it all together this year.

"He's an absolute freak, his frame and athleticism," a source told CBS Sports. "I think he's going to end up being a top-50 pick in the draft. He's great at the point of attack. Great movement skills. And he has a massive frame."

Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta during the first half of the spring game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One prediction for Etta in 2026

I believe Enow Etta is in line for a big time breakout this season in his first full time starting role. During Michigan's spring game, it looked like Etta had already taken a big step forward as he was causing havoc all over the line of scrimmage during that game.

I believe he will be an All-Big Ten level player this year and will end up being selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft next spring thanks in large part due to his size and athleticism. He has all the physical tools, as well as the experience now, to have a big breakout this fall for the Michigan Wolverines.

See our full top 25 players: