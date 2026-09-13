PFF Grades, Snap Count Analysis From Michigan Football's Big Win vs. Oklahoma

Michigan improved to 2-0 on the season after taking down Oklahoma in the Big House on Saturday. The Wolverines found themselves up 10-0, but the Sooners made their way back into the game to tie it up.

Following a John Mateer interception to Jyaire Hill, Jordan Marshall was able to capitalize and score what would be the game-winning touchdown to propel the Wolverines. Michigan upset the Sooners and we will see who graded out the best, per PFF, and what the snap counts showed.

Top 10 offensive players

RB Savion Hiter: 73.0 grade QB Bryce Underwood: 72.0 WR JJ Buchanan: 68.1 C Jake Guarnera: 64.8 TE Zack Marshall: 63.2 RT Andrew Sprague: 62.9 Rhino Manuel Beigel: 61.1 WR Andrew Marsh: 58.9 RB Jordan Marshall: 56.9 TE Eli Owens: 56.8

What snap counts say

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Michigan had 63 snaps on Saturday and despite Kyle Whittingham saying the Wolverines might've miscalculated how much they used their rhino look last weekend, Manuel Beigel lined up 29 times as the rhino.

The Wolverines aren't using their WRs as we had thought. Aside from Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan, Channing Goodwin saw 20 snaps, and Travis Johnson and Salesi Moa saw two, and one snap, respectively. After playing one snap in Week 1, Jaime Ffrench didn't see the field.

It's becoming more clear that Jason Beck isn't going to spread things out as much as we had originally thought and the WRs aren't going to be major factors. It's still early, but it's clear Michigan is going to lean on its run game and not spread the wealth at WR.

Jalen Hoffman is still dominating the TE snaps. He had 49 snaps against Oklahoma, but Zack Marshall did see more time this weekend, playing in 16 snaps.

Top 10 defensive players

Edge Dom Nichols: 89.1 grade LB Troy Bowles: 81.7 CB Jyaire Hill: 81.1 DT Trey Pierce: 78.4 DT Jonaha Lea'ea: 76.0 LB Aisea Moa: 73.1 Edge Nate Marshall: 72.0 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: 71.9 S Chris Bracy: 71.9 Edge John Henry Daley: 71.6

What snap counts say

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Through two weeks, Michigan is leaning on its linebackers. Troy Bowles had 60 snaps, Chase Taylor had 45, Nathaniel Staehling had 44, Aisa Moa had 19, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng had 18. It's important to note that the Wolverines are playing more of a 4-3 look.

Both Smith Snowden and Jyiare Hill are leading the way at corner, but it's now the second game in a row that Zeke Berry isn't seeing as much playing time. Berry had 28 snaps against the Sooners, and Shamari Earls was behind him with 20.

Michigan played more edge rushers this week, but both Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley dominated with 50 and 52 snaps, respectively. Nate Marshall was next with 13 snaps. Benny Patterson got into the game with eight snaps, and shockingly, Cameron Brandt only saw six snaps.

It's going to be more interesting to see how the edge rusher rotation goes when Carter Meadows returns.

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