Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 8: Can Michigan play four quarters?
We have seven games of Big Ten football this weekend. There is one Friday night game where Oregon travels to Purdue, then you get non-stop action on Saturday.
A couple of games to watch will be between Nebraska and Indiana at Noon, and then Michigan against Illinois at 3:300 ET. Can the Huskers give the Hoosiers their first loss? Will the Wolverines regroup and look competent on both sides of the football?
Here are my predictions for all seven games.
Friday -- No. 2 Oregon vs. Purdue
If this were anyone else, you could think Oregon could be in store for a letdown game. Even though Purdue could've won against Illinois last weekend, the Boilermakers likely won't put up much of a fight against a much better Oregon team. If Purdue needs a moral victory, I do think it covers the spread.
Final score: Oregon 34, Purdue 13
Saturday -- Nebraska vs. No. 16 Indiana
I said this two weeks ago when Indiana played Maryland -- I was wrong -- that this will be the first game the Hoosiers are challenged. Nebraska is a good 5-1 team who slipped up against Illinois and true freshman Dylan Raiola will be ready for the task at hand. Isn't it cool this game will impact Playoff implications? Anyway, I think the Huskers upset the much-improved Hoosiers after getting a full week to prepare coming off of a bye.
Final score: Nebraska 27, Indiana 24
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Don't look now but the Badgers are cooking. Wisconsin has put up 52 and 42 points in the last two weeks with a backup quarterback. The Badgers are rolling on all cylinders and the Wildcats aren't an easy out, but how can you think the Badgers are going to slow down this week?
Final score: Wisconsin 30, Northwestern 21
UCLA vs. Rutgers
Oh, Rutgers. You have a path to the Playoff right in the palm of your hands and then lose two-straight games. Good thing for the Scarlet Knights is they get to play a UCLA team who has to travel two time zones away to play -- while struggling on the football field. Rutgers should bounce back this week.
Final score: Rutgers 24, UCLA 17
No. 24 Michigan vs. No. 22 Illinois
I can see this game going either way, but I lean toward Michigan. The Wolverines' strengths are the Illini's weaknesses. Illinois struggles to stop the run and protect the quarterback. Michigan runs the football well and excels at pressuring the quarterback. With that being said, the Wolverines struggled to stop the pass and Luke Altmyer has been really good this year. But I think we see a different Michigan offense with Jack Tuttle at the helm and the Wolverines have a full week to prepare for Illinois.
Final score: Michigan 31, Illinois 21
USC vs. Maryland
USC just might be the best three-loss team in college football. We're talking about four or so plays away from the Trojans being undefeated and looking at the Playoff. But USC has struggled finishing teams and so has Maryland. The Terrapins' defense has been poor and it's a shame since Billy Edwards Jr. has done enough to win games for the offense. Give me USC in this one.
Final score: USC 38, Maryland 28
Iowa vs. Michigan State
The Iowa offense might have turned a corner after putting up 40 points against Washington last week. Kaleb Johnson is a star at running back and the Hawkeye defense is still really good. The Spartans have been very turnover-prone this year and I just can't see them beating Iowa on Saturday night.
Final score: Iowa 24, Michigan State 13
