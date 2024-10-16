Three keys to a Michigan football win over Illinois
Michigan has won six straight against the Fighting Illini, but some of those wins came down to the wire. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2022 when Michigan kicked a field goal with nine seconds on the clock to propel it to a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor. The maize and blue might hold a dominant 72-23-2 lead over Illinois all-time, but 2024 could be a different ball game.
It's a rarity that both Michigan and Illinois are ranked at the same time, but that's what's going to happen when the two clash on Saturday in Illinois. The No. 24 Wolverines have dropped two games in this, while the No. 22 Illini has only lost one game and that was against Penn State in State College.
Coming off of a bye week, here are three keys for the maize and blue to get back in the win column on Saturday.
1. Play some pass defense
Illinois' starting running back Kaden Feagin is not likely to play Saturday against Michigan and the Illini will be on their second-string running back, Josh McCray -- who has started football games. But the run game isn't the strong point of the team.
It's the passing game. Former Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer has been terrific through the air. He is averaging nearly 240 yards per game and has thrown 14 touchdowns to one interception. Altmyer has two great targets in Pat Bryant (452 yards) and Zakhari Franklin (346 yards). Altmyer and Bryant have a great connection since half of his touchdown passes have gone to Bryant.
The Wolverines have not fared well against the pass this season. Michigan has the 111th-ranked pass defense and young guys like Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry have been very up-and-down in pass coverage. Michigan took its bye week and focused on fundamentals [tackling, angles, being in position] and are hoping to execute on that against the Illini.
This will be a great test for the young Michigan corners and it will be very telling for the second half of the season.
2. Run to set up the pass
This might be the biggest cliche when talking about the Michigan offense -- but it's true. Illinois has the 77th-ranked run defense giving up 149 yards on the ground per game and what does the Wolverines enjoy doing? Running the football.
The bye week won't change that. Michigan will want to see a heavy dose of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards on Saturday, but it's also true to think the Wolverines' 131st-ranked passing offense should get better with seventh-year veteran Jack Tuttle behind center. Tuttle came in last week -- with just a week of practice -- and helped move the football.
With a whole week of practice as the starter, it's fair to think the Michigan offense should be a little more explosive through the air. Purdue just threw for 297 yards with its backup quarterback on Illinois last week. Michigan likely won't throw for that many yards, but 175-to-200 isn't out of the question.
3. Win the turnover battle
Michigan and Illinois are on two completely different trajectories in the turnover position. The Wolverines have a -4 turnover ratio and Illinois is +4 on the season. The Wolverines have turned the ball over every game and it doesn't matter who is playing quarterback. Jack Tuttle had two costly turnovers two weeks ago against Washington in the second half.
Coming out of the bye week, the Wolverines can't afford all these turnovers. Michigan doesn't have an explosive offense and the defense has too many lapses to overcome self-infliction.
The Illini don't turn the ball over often, but if Michigan can get pressure on Luke Altmyer, anything is possible. Illinois does allow Altmyer to be sacked often and pressure happens a ton. Defensively, Michigan needs to focus on coming up with at least one turnover on Saturday and then the offense needs to run with it -- plus take care of the football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore expects one wide receiver's role to grow more and more each week
Illinois is on somewhat of a revenge tour itself and Michigan is next up
Michigan might shift things around with its starting offensive line against Illinois