Kyle Whittingham Reveals How Many Michigan Starters Won’t Play in Spring Game

Michigan fans are gearing up for the Wolverines spring game, which is set for Saturday, April 18. But if you're looking to see every Michigan player showcase their skills during the spring game, you'll be sadly mistaken.

On Thursday, during Kyle Whittingham's second media availability, he was asked about what his spring game is going to look like. For Whittingham, it's a chance for backups to showcase their skills in a game environment — don't expect a whole lot of starters to suit up.

"Well, it’s really the main thrust is a great chance for us to get a good, in-depth, concentrated look at the twos and threes," Whittingham said of the spring game. "There’s going to be a lot of ones that don’t participate. I mean, we’re not going to put a guy in there that we know what he can do, and he’s where he needs to be, and has played hundreds of snaps here. I mean, there’s no reason for that. So it’s a chance to showcase the twos and threes in as close to a game environment as we can structure and manufacture. It will be two separate teams."

As for how many starters won't play? Whittingham said they are still figuring that out, but he is guessing 12-18 players won't suit up for the game, which likely means Michigan's best 12-18 players.

"We’re still discussing that, but there’ll probably be a dozen to 18 guys that don’t participate, depending on how we feel. We still got four more practices before we make that final decision..."

Whittingham said each position coach will list their A and B group, then whoever he appoints as the head coach of both the Blue and Maize teams will draft from those position groups. He wants the two teams to be as even as possible.

Who won't play?

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If you're hoping to see Bryce Underwood run a Jason Beck offense in April, we're guessing it's not going to happen. Underwood is Michigan's starting quarterback, and it sounds like Whittingham doesn't want to throw his cemented starters out there for the spring game.

Fans will have a chance to see both Tommy Carr and Chase Herbstreit in action — along with guys who are hoping to make their way up the depth chart, along with true freshmen.

We wouldn't expect Jordan Marshall to be out there, or Andrew Marsh. A lot of offensive linemen might not suit up, either. Then on defense, guys like Enow Etta and Trey Pierce, along with Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry, would all likely be out if you take Whittingham's words to heart.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Michigan's team looks when they take the field next Saturday.