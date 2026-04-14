Predicting Michigan's Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of the Spring Game

The Michigan Wolverines will take the field on Saturday in their annual spring game and the first one under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Although fans are excited to see the Maize and Blue back in action, the spring game might look different this season with several starters likely sitting out.

With so many players potentially not playing on Saturday, it may be easier to point out who the coaching staff will be starting on Saturday.

However, after hearing from coaches and players throughout the spring, here is what Michigan's offensive depth chart might look like ahead of Week 1.

Quarterback

Starter: Bryce Underwood



Backup: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi



Depth: Tommy Carr, Chase Herbstreit, Brady Smigiel

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Thoughts: This one is one of the easier positions to figure out. Nobody is taking the starting job away from Bryce Underwood, and Kyle Whittingham has pointed out that Underwood has progressed nicely this spring, working on his footwork and decision-making.

Behind him, Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is NOT in Ann Arbor until the fall, but Michigan brought him in to push Underwood. Being a veteran, who has played a lot of football, I fully expect him to be the No 2 come Week 1.

However, freshman Tommy Carr has been great this spring and he has been named by coaches — and players — as someone who is impressing. Keep an eye on Carr on Saturday and see if he continues to push for the backup job come fall.

Running Back

Starter: Jordan Marshall



Backup: Savion Hiter



Depth: Bryson Kuzdzal, Jonathan Brown, Donovan Johnson

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Thoughts: Jordan Marshall came back to Michigan and he will become the lead back this season. He was close to breaking the 1,000-yard barrier this past season, but between Justice Haynes and injuries, Marshall fell short.

Five-star freshman Savion Hiter has been impressing this spring and it's clear why he was the No. 1 rated running back in the nation.

"Savion Hiter, he’s another bright spot," Whittingham recently said. "We’ve talked about him several times during the course of spring. But he’s really a great fit for this offense and has really impressed me with his blitz pickup."

Expect to see a lot of Hiter, along with Marshall, this season. Behind those two, Bryson Kuzdzal is back after playing really well in spots last year. Freshman Jonathan Brown has popped this spring and could see some action down the line.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Andrew Marsh, JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, Salesi Moa



Backups: Travis Johnson, Kendrick Bell, Channing Goodwin, Jamar Browder



Depth: Jaylen Pile, CJ Charleston, Jacob Washington

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Thoughts: Under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, expect to see four wide receivers on the field at times, and back in March, Whittingham named the top four who are standing out.

"Andrew Marsh, he’s a tremendous talent. That’s very evident. And Jamie French, that we brought in from Texas, has done a really nice job. Salesi Moa, our true freshman, has really looked sharp in the workouts. J.J. Buchanan, transfer from Utah. Those are probably the top four," Whittingham said back in March.

But four-star freshman Travis Johnson is another player to keep an eye on, and Kendrick Bell's name has popped up, too. The Wolverines are hoping to find eight wide receivers they can count on at all times. Both Channing Goodwin and Jamar Browder have the inside track there.

Tight End

Starter: Zack Marshall OR Hogan Hansen



Backups: Deakon Tonielli, Mason Bonner



H-Back Starter: Jalen Hoffman



Backup: Eli Owens

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Thoughts: While Jason Beck is going to have a modern look to his offense, Michigan will do what fits the team the best. The Wolverines have been in 12 personnel a lot over the past several years, and the Wolverines could certainly have sets where they use two tight ends and an H-back.

We expect to see both Zack Marshall and Hogan Hansen this season, after both have shown flashes. Jalen Hoffman emerged last season under Max Bredeson, and whenever Michigan uses an H-back, expect to see Hoffman in there.

Offensive Line

Starters: Blake Frazier, Nate Efobi, Jake Guarnera, Evan Link, Andrew Sprague



Backups: Andrew Babalola, Brady Norton, Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres, Avery Gach, Marky Walbridge



Depth: Malakai Lee, Luke Hamilton, Ace Hamilton, Brooks Bahr, Manuel Beigel

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Thoughts: There are a few quick notes I need to make here: first, both Evan Link and Andrew Babalola are injured. With that being said, I am forecasting towards the season. Secondly, I think the only two players who are 100% penciled into the starting lineup are Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague, but I also lean Blake Frazier.

If Babalola and Link both get fully healthy, I like both of them to have a legit chance to start. That would push Efobi out of the starting lineup, and likely moves Frazier inside.

Having too many bodies is a good thing, and Whittingham likes where his unit is at.

"Yeah, we think we’re gonna be just fine, ultimately on the offensive line," said Whittingham. "But it’s been a little bit of a shuffling in and out during spring. Guys with some nagging injuries, nothing that’s real serious. But we did get a couple guys back this week. And so if we continue to trend in the direction we are right now, I think we’re gonna be pretty solid up front on offense."