QB Comparison: Wisconsin at Michigan
The QB matchup for this game is very interesting and hard to get a good grasp on. Wisconsin’s starting QB entering the season was Billy Edwards Jr. but he’s left hurt in both games he started for the Badgers and has missed the other two games of the season. He did start at QB for Maryland, though in 2024, throwing for 2,881 yards with 15 TD’s and 9 INT’s. In 2025 for the Badgers, he’s looked fairly impressive when he’s played but with an injury track record like his, it’s hard to count on him in this game. He left his last start against Maryland after just a few snaps and is not expected back for this game.
The Wisconsin backup entering the season was Danny O’Neil who did start as a true freshman for San Diego St. last season, throwing for 2,181 yards with 12 TD's and 6 INT's. Thus far for the Badgers, he's been fairly mediocre, performing well in games against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee St, but not performing well against the Power Four teams he's played in Alabama and Maryland.
On the season he’s thrown for 640 yards with 5 TD’s and 5 INT’s on a 70% completion percentage. However, against the quality competition on their schedule, Alabama and Maryland, O’Neil has thrown for a combined 237 yards with 1 TD and 3 INT’s. I expect Michigan to see that version of Danny O'Neil this weekend in a tough road environment against a good Michigan defense.
On the other side of this game, Bryce Underwood will start his 5th game of his young Michigan career. Through four games he has thrown for 733 yards, 2 TD’s, and 1 INT while adding 169 yards and 3 TD’s in the ground. While he’s still young and prone to mistakes due to the lack of experience, he’s been nothing short of impressive so far this year for the Wolverines. His stats could also look even better as well, as the Wolverines pass catchers have dropped a near college football high of 11 passes through four games. You’d like to see Bryce Underwood continue to develop as a passer as well as use his legs when the opportunities present themselves, like he has in the last couple games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
The Badgers will undoubtedly have the edge at QB experience in this game no matter which QB it ends up being, but the Wolverines surely have the edge at talent with their young star Bryce Underwood back there at QB. As usual, whichever QB performs better in this game will put his team in a good position to win the game.