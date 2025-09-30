Michigan players who could see their playing time change as the season goes along
Two Michigan players who should see more playing time as the season continues
The first, and obvious, answer to this is safety Rod Moore. After tearing his ACL in Spring practice in 2024, he missed nearly 18 months before making his return to game action this past weekend at Nebraska. When healthy, Rod Moore was a surefire NFL draft pick and probable top-100 type NFL Draft pick had he had a strong and healthy 2024 season. After missing all of 2024 and coming back to Michigan for 2025, he should see his snap counts increase every week for the Wolverines defense and the hope is he can be an even better player than he was earlier on in his Michigan career.
The second player who should see more snaps for Michigan as the season progresses is linebacker Cole Sullivan. He's been really good so far this year for Michigan despite not even entering the season as a starter. It's clear though that Michigan's coaches have always viewed him as a starter and he's had his best two ballgames for Michigan in his last two ballgames. He was really good against Central Michigan and was all over the field in the Nebraska game. He's shown excellent instincts and good tackling as well and should continue to produce at a high level for Michigan as the season moves along.
Two Michigan players who could see less playing time as the season continues
The unfortunate aspect of other guys getting more run is someone will have to take some more snaps off the field. The first player I think will see his snaps decrease slightly is TJ Guy. He got a starter's workload against New Mexico and Oklahoma, but since Jaishawn Barham moved to the Edge spot full-time, TJ Guy's snap share has decreased in the last two games. He's still a solid player for the Wolverines, his snaps will now just have to come in relief of one of the other two starting edges with Barham really grabbing ahold of that starting edge spot opposite Derrick Moore.
Another player who could see his snaps decrease as the season continues is Channing Goodwin. He's played quite a bit for the Wolverines so far this season, claiming a staring WR position to begin the year. The problem however is there's been a trend of dropping passes and his playing time could start to decrease because of it. He has all the tools to rebound and fix this issue, but he's already had multiple drops for Michigan so far and there's other WR's to deserve a chance to prove they can make plays given how much Goodwin has struggled thus far in Andrew Marsh and Fredrick Moore.
