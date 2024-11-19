Recruiting: 4-star safety Ivan Taylor de-commits from Michigan, commits to SEC foe
It's been a whirlwind of a recruitment for four-star safety Ivan Taylor. The son of former NFL defensive back, Ike Taylor, de-committed from Notre Dame back on July 8 and committed to the University of Michigan. But since then, Taylor has had his eyes on some other schools including a big one: Alabama.
The Crimson Tide were trending toward Taylor for some time and the Winter Garden (FL) West Orange standout just announced he was de-committing from the maize and blue and heading to Alabama -- his third school in the recruitment.
Taylor was Michigan's second-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, before his de-commitment. Taylor is ranked as the No. 60 overall player and the No. 7 safety per the 247Sports' Composite.
The Wolverines flipped Georgia defensive back Shamari Earls from the Bulldogs and Michigan also has four-star Kainoa Winston and Jayden Sanders in the '25 cycle. While losing a talent like Taylor will sting, Michigan has prepared for it with other additions.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -