Report Card: Run Game Breaks Out, Defense Creates Takeaways to Propel Michigan Football over Penn State

The grades are in, and they’re a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, the Michigan Wolverines got their first conference win of the season.

On the other hand, there were some legitimate concerns that surfaced during the game, and the Wolverines had to bench their starting quarterback during the game.

Overall, the Wolverines’ defense did just enough to create short fields for an offense that continues to need all the help they can get.

Ultimately, it’s a win, which is much better than the fate Michigan suffered in each of its last two games. Here are the grades from their 21-18 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Pass Offense

Bryce Underwood was benched at halftime, which will be the story of this game. It was not a decision that came without merit. Underwood was 5-11 for 43 yards and threw two interceptions. Both interceptions were a little flukey, but a lack of execution led to both of them.

The second interception probably took at least a field goal attempt away from Michigan, and walking into the half with a tie score instead of a deficit to overcome.

Tommy Carr sends The Big House into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/E49q3EA6er — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 17, 2026

Ultimately, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Underwood. He was dumped in favor of Tommy Carr when the second half began.

Carr was solid, if unspectacular in the passing game. He completed five of seven passes for 47 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but did not turn the ball over either. JJ Buchanan was the leading receiver with 36 yards.

Ultimately, Michigan finished the day with 90 passing yards. For all the fanfare that will come with Tommy Carr entering the game, and ultimately leading the team to a win, the passing game still leaves a lot to be desired. 90 passing yards is not going to beat a good team, which Penn State is not.

Carr should start next week, but Michigan needs to find more consistency in their passing game.

Grade: D

Rush Offense

Finally.

Michigan’s run game looked like what we have come accustomed to seeing throughout the history of the program.

Michigan did still have too many runs that were to the perimeter, but they were given more downhill runs and inside zone runs.

Michigan came into the game with just one run over 20 yards on the season. They had three on Saturday against Penn State. Savion Hiter broke a big run for the first time this season for 41 yards in the fourth quarter. Bryson Kuzdzal had the biggest run of the game, a 43-yard-touchdown to open the scoring for the Wolverines.

Bryson Kuzdzal with a jolt! Touchdown Michigan! pic.twitter.com/wqNYlOI0ZT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2026

Tommy Carr had a 22-yard-run that was stopped just short of the goal line.

The run game was able to close out the game as well after recovering an onside kick with 70 seconds left in the game. Two strong runs from Jordan Marshall threw the knockout punch.

They ran for 211 yards on 34 carries.

It was a solid game, and something that Michigan needs to build on next week against Indiana.

Grade: B-Plus

Pass Defense

Michigan’s pass defense might have a problem brewing. Dom Nichols does not have a sack to himself since Week 1. Tariq Boney does not have a sack since the Iowa game. Nate Marshall does not have one since the Oklahoma game. Michigan’s ability to get pressure with their front four has started to wane a little bit as the season has gone on.

That caused Jay Hill to send more pressure against Rocco Becht, who was often too comfortable against a Michigan defense that has been dominant for most of the season.

Michigan finished the day with three sacks, but two came from second-level defenders. Troy Bowles and Chris Bracy both brought Becht down, along with a play from John Henry Daley in the first half.

Picked again! Chris Bracy comes up with it for a second @umichfootball interception. pic.twitter.com/9wEztmiu82 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 17, 2026

The biggest plays of the game, however, came from this phase of the game. The passing defense created three turnovers. Rod Moore’s interception gave Michigan new life in the second half, and led to their first touchdown of the game.

Chris Bracy’s interception led to Michigan’s second touchdown of the game.

Bracy’s forced fumble late in the fourth quarter led to Michigan’s third touchdown of the game. Bracy was one of the best players on the field on Saturday, and deserves all of the flowers that will come his way.

The lack of pressure is a concern. Chase Sowell going for 151 yards on 11 catches is a concern with some of the big-time receivers left on the schedule.

Those concerns are outweighed by the big plays this group made.

Grade: B

Rush Defense

Penn State was not able to establish much of a ground game. Kyle Whittingham noted at halftime that the only team who was struggling to run the ball more than Michigan, was Penn State. That did not open up in the second half for the Nittany Lions.

They finished the game with 66 yards on 29 carries.

If the Wolverines are able to continue making teams one-dimensional, that will help play into their hands against some of the top offenses they’re set to face on their schedule.

Grade: A

Special Teams

For the first time this season, punter Cam Brown struggled with short punts. Whether it was rust from the bye week or some struggles with cooler temperatures, Brown did struggle.

Outside of that, it was a non-descript day on special teams. Salesi Moa was Andrew Marsh’s replacement on punt returns. He, like Marsh struggled with judgement on when to field punts.

This group was not bad, but it did not do anything to change the game either.

Grade: C

Coaching

Kudos to Kyle Whittingham. The decision to bench Bryce Underwood is not an easy one. It takes courage and conviction to do so, but with the Wolverines trailing 3-0 at halftime, Whittingham had no choice.

He had to put Tommy Carr in, if nothing else to try something different and see if it would stick. Maybe the decision would backfire, but that’s the risk that a head coach needs to be willing to take when things are going as poorly as they were for Michigan’s offense.

Jason Beck still has some things to work through. The offense did appear to focus more on downhill running and some inside zone runs that were much more effective than perimeter runs. There still were too many runs that moved side-to-side, and some odd sequences.

Jay Hill threw a bunch of stuff at the wall to try and create chaos for Penn State’s offense. He helped create three turnovers, which were the difference in the game.

Ultimately, the odd play sequencing from Beck, and the lack of ability to create more plays in the passing game drag the overall grade down.

Grade: C



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