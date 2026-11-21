The quarterback carousel is set to spin again as the Michigan Wolverines have reportedly made a decision on their starting quarterback for Saturday’s home finale against the UCLA Bruins.

According to Josh Henschke of The Victors Report the Wolverines have settled on Bryce Underwood to return to his role as the starting quarterback on Saturday.

Underwood has been on the bench since October 17, when he lost his job against Penn State after a brutal first half saw him throw two interceptions, and lead the Wolverines to zero points.

Underwood had struggled to that point, and has in any extended cameo since that time. He has 950 yards passing, five touchdowns, and six interceptions on the year.

What’s Different?

Underwood played last week against Oregon after the first two series of the game where Tommy Carr led Michigan to zero points.

The two would split time for the rest of the game with little rhyme or reason as to when either quarterback was in the game. Underwood played the rest of the first half after entering for Carr, but sat until the game was essentially decided after halftime.

This week, there did not appear to be any plans of a quarterback rotation. Last week, Kyle Whittingham noted that both quarterbacks would have a chance to see the field. He did not say that this week, but as of now it’s unclear if Carr will get some snaps on the field.

Why Not Carr?

Tommy Carr was probably given too much credit for the 21-point second half the Wolverines put together in their 21-18 win over Penn State. The backup quarterback is always undefeated until he actually has to step onto the field. It was hard not to get swept up in the hoopla of Carr making the offense look competitive, which they had not done for the last six quarters of Underwood’s time as the starter.

From there, however, Carr struggled. Outside of an excellent performance against Rutgers, Carr led Michigan’s offense to one touchdown in games he started. That was a garbage time special against Michigan State when the game was essentially decided.

With the two splitting time last week, Carr struggled. He completed just four passes, and missed what could have been a touchdown to Andrew Marsh on Michigan’s best drive of the game.

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There are some physical limitations to Carr. His arm strength is something that will need to be built up as he grows into his body. That will come with time. It’s worth remembering he is just a true freshman.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr drops back to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Underwood has not dazzled during his time as the starter either, it does not appear clear that Carr is ready to play high level football.

Carr has thrown for 686 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on the year.

He’s run for another 138 yards on 49 carries.

Our Take

The answer to the question of who should be Michigan’s quarterback in 2027 is probably someone who is not already on the roster. Underwood has struggled for almost two full seasons. Carr needs time to develop.

For the rest of this season, who gives Michigan the best chance to win? The answer is probably Underwood. With the lack of receiving threats on Michigan’s offense in the absence of JJ Buchanan, the best bet could be someone improvising.

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QB Bryce Underwood takes it himself 38 yards to the HOUSE!@Wendys pic.twitter.com/jaBOk89PdZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

Carr has done some nice things as a runner, but is not as physically gifted as Underwood. Before last week, the best run of the season was Underwood’s 38-yard touchdown against Oklahoma in a 17-10 victory over the Sooners.

There are no good answers at this point of the season, but betting on Underwood’s raw talent could be a wise move.



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