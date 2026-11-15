The Morning After: Michigan Football Has Two Quarterbacks; So they Do Not Have One

The Kyle Whittingham Michigan Wolverines continue to find ways to embarrass themselves. This time, it came after the dramatic firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck. To the surprise of nobody, dumping the coordinator was not the final solution to fix all that ails Michigan’s offense.

No, they found a way to out do themselves.

Maybe Jason Beck is smiling somewhere.

Beck was the first of what is likely many dramatic changes to Michigan’s offense in the next couple of months. It was also the last card that Kyle Whittingham could realistically play. He’s changed quarterbacks. Now he’s changed coaches.

The only thing he cannot change is that Michigan’s offense is utterly terrible and everyone around the country knows it.

Michigan’s 31-7 loss does not indicate just how thoroughly they were beaten on Saturday afternoon in Eugene.

Yes, a play here or there could have had the score at 14 apiece in the fourth quarter. Another play here or there could have had the score at 35-7 early in the third quarter. Oregon played with their food in the first half. A failed fourth down conversion deep in the red zone stopped the score from being 28-7 at halftime if you include the coverage bust.

Oregon’s offense moved up and down the field with relative ease against Michigan’s defense who has carried them all season.

When the Wolverines had the ball, however, it was a cluster you-know-what. One of the biggest reasons why showed at the quarterback position.

When You Have Two…

The old saying goes that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. There have been some exceptions in college football in the past. Tim Tebow and Chris Leak both played a role on a national championship team for the Florida Gators.

Heck, the Wolverines used Cade McNamera and JJ McCarthy in a 2021 season that saw them break a Big Ten title drought and make the College Football Playoff.

Michigan tried the route of playing two quarterbacks on Saturday against Oregon, and neither was successful.

HITER HOUSES IT 💥



Savion Hiter takes it 70 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/np90VIK9xj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2026

Tommy Carr started the game and got two series that both ended in punts before Michigan turned back to Bryce Underwood.

It was the first extended action that Underwood had gotten since being benched at halftime of the Penn State game on October 17.

Underwood was on the field for Savion Hiter’s 70-yard touchdown run that got the Wolverines on the board. Underwood’s running ability influenced the play, which was a positive to having him in the game.

That was the last of the highlights for Michigan’s offense. Michigan trailed 7-0 after the fourth play of the game. Jyaire Hill was beaten for a 60-yard touchdown that gave the Ducks an early lead. Michigan trailed by two scores at two separate points of the game.

Somehow, in a passing script, Michigan completed just six passes in the game.

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Yes, you read that right. Six passes.

True freshman Tommy Carr, who was the big button the offensive coaching staff pushed at halftime of the Penn State game was 4-12 for 45 yards. Bryce Underwood was 2-8 for 26 yards. He was fortunate to not have two passes intercepted. His last pass of the game was a desperation fourth down play that should have been thrown up to one of his receivers.

Instead, Underwood threw it out of bounds, repeating the mistake he made against Minnesota that started the clock on his eventual benching.

Underwood’s benching was supposed to bring new life to the offense. Tommy Carr was the most popular man in the room as the backup quarterback.

The backup quarterback is always undefeated, until he actually steps onto the field. Carr has had some nice moments. There are times he looks like he has some moxie and ability to make plays out of structure of the offense.

There are not enough plays being made in the structure of the offense, however, and Carr’s limitations with his arm strength are one reason why.

Outside of a game against Rutgers, Carr has led just one touchdown drive as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. That came in garbage time against Michigan State after the final outcome was already decided.

It’s not Carr’s fault that he’s not ready for primetime. He’s a true freshman with some physical limitations that likely put a cap on his ceiling.

Underwood has not progressed essentially at all since coming to Michigan. That trend continued on Saturday. These next two weeks feel like the final two for the partnership between Underwood and the University of Michigan. That’s probably best for both parties.

Not Set Up

Despite the limitations of the two quarterbacks, and there is plenty to talk about there, the way they were used also deserves some criticism.

Carr was the starter, and then essentially benched for the first half after just two series?

Why was he brought in then to start the second half? Why was Underwood brought back into the game only after the scoreboard had dictated the game was essentially over? What was the rhyme or reason to any of the decision making involving either of their quarterbacks?

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff has looked in over their head the entire season, but this was just another example of them not having a plan as to what they want to accomplish.

The offense was bad. The coaching staff was bad. Everything was bad.

I’m not sure who the head coach is going to be next year, but I know it cannot be Kyle Whittingham.

I’m not sure who the quarterback is going to be next year, but I know it cannot be either of the players who suited up on Saturday.

Michigan has two quarterbacks for the rest of the season. That’s just proof, they don’t have one.



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