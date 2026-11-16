Kyle Whittingham Reveals Michigan's Quarterback Plan for This Week

We’ve talked about this a bunch. You know the old saying. When you have two quarterbacks, you have none.

Unfortunately for the Michigan Wolverines, they’re continuing to rotate two quarterbacks with minimal success.

Tommy Carr took over as the starting quarterback following a 21-point outburst in the second half against Penn State in mid-October.

Bryce Underwood, the team’s prized acquisition from the high school recruiting ranks, was on the bench until Saturday when he returned against Oregon for most of the first half.

The results for both Carr and Underwood were dreadful. They completed six passes total for 71 yards.

Carr has led just one touchdown drive as the preferred starter if you remove a game against Rutgers defense that is one of the worst in the country.

Underwood completed two passes, and probably should have completed at least two to the Oregon defenders.

Despite that, Michigan is going with the same approach this week. They are not naming their starting quarterback, because Kyle Whittingham wants to see them compete this week to determine who will win the job.

“They’re both going to compete and see who wins the job. That’s how it’s going to be this week,” Whittingham said Monday. “We knew there was separation, and so we can go from the other guy. We will have an open competition this week between our two guys and see who comes away with it.”

Whittingham said something similar last week, but did note that both quarterbacks would play in the game against Oregon.

He was true to his word there.

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There were no comments about both Underwood and Carr getting time this week, so perhaps Whittingham is trying to ditch the two quarterback system he has said he’s not a fan of.

No Good Answers

The sobering reality of this situation is there are no good answers, and that’s not just the fault of the quarterbacks. Underwood has failed to develop, but the infrastructure around him has been shaky at best. Carr is a true freshman with some physical limitations that has played with the same offense that Underwood had during his time as the starter.

The offensive line has taken a step back. There’s been turmoil with the play callers. The run game has rarely shown signs of life, even with last week’s breakout game.

The receivers struggle to separate in man coverage.

Add it all together and you get one terrible horrible, no good, very bad offense.

Playing around at the quarterback position really just means that Michigan does not have much confidence in either player to lead them.

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QB Bryce Underwood takes it himself 38 yards to the HOUSE!@Wendys pic.twitter.com/jaBOk89PdZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

The safe bet is that Tommy Carr will be under center to start the game as he has been for the second half of the season.

Will Underwood get a shot at some point too?

Who knows? This staff did not appear to have much rhyme or reason as to when the two quarterbacks played on Saturday. There’s little reason to think this week will be much different as Michigan takes on Bob Chesney and the UCLA Bruins on Senior Day.



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