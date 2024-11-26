Ryan Day on losing to Michigan: 'One of the worst things that has happened to me in my life'
With Ohio State entering Saturday's matchup against Michigan as a three touchdown favorite, all of the pressure is on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to change the tide in the rivalry. While Day boasts an impressive overall record of 66-9 at Ohio State, it's his 1-3 record against the Wolverines that has many in Columbus questioning if he's the right man for the job.
Discussing the losses to Michigan this week, it's clear that it has taken a toll on Day.
"We've felt what it's like to not win this game, and its bad. It's one of the worst things that has happened to me in my life," Day said. "You know, quite honestly, other than losing my father and a few other things, it's quite honestly for my family the worst thing that's happened. So we can never have that happen again."
Given the fact that Ohio State has lost three straight to Michigan, it's hard to overstate just how critical a win is for Day and the Buckeyes this Saturday. Although there won't be much fanfare nationally for beating a 6-5 Michigan squad, a win would at least help to get things back on the right track in Columbus. But if things go sideways for the Buckeyes on Saturday and Day takes a fourth straight loss to Michigan, the folks in Columbus will undoubtedly be calling for change at the head coaching position.
On the flip side, the Wolverines enter the matchup against the Buckeyes essentially playing with house money. The season has been a disappointment, but securing the commitment of Bryce Underwood has many believing that Michigan's rise back to the top of the college football mountain is imminent. Unlike previous seasons where a spot in the conference championship and College Football Playoff was on the line, the Wolverines will simply be playing the role of spoiler on Saturday. If they can find a way to knock of the Buckeyes, it would likely end Ohio State's chances of playing for a conference title and could possibly signal the end of the Ryan Day era in Columbus.
