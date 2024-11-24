Sherrone Moore updates status of two starters following win over Northwestern
Following Michigan's impressive 50-6 victory over Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Sherrone Moore provided an update on two of his starters.
Offensively, TE Colston Loveland did not return to the field at halftime due to an undisclosed injury. Prior to the half, Loveland had three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. But his absence in the second half raised some questions, and Moore addressed it in his post game presser.
"He's working through something," Moore said. Obviously that's a play right out of Jim Harbaugh's book in terms of discussing injuries, but there's no indication at this point that the star tight end will be unavailable for next weekend's matchup against Ohio State.
On the defensive side of the ball, there was a noticeable absence with starting cornerback Jyaire Hill. The sophomore corner, who normally wears the No. 20, was seen wearing the No. 35 and didn't make an appearance in the game until the fourth quarter with the second unit. When asked about it, Moore said that they are working through something internally regarding the matter with Hill - which doesn't sound like it's anything injury/health realted.
Although Michigan put up an impressive performance without Loveland in the second half and Hill for a most of the game, there's no question that you'd like to be at full strength heading into next weekend's matchup against the Buckeyes.
