Ryan Day Says Michigan's Success Hasn't Added Any Additional Motivation, But Admits The Losses Have 'Stung'
FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt recently sat down with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to discuss a wide range of topics, including the rivalry with Michigan. Day, who's put together an impressive overall record of 56-8 during his time in Columbus, has struggled to win the most important game on Ohio State's schedule. When it comes to Michigan, Day is just 1-3 against the Wolverines.
To make matters even worse for Day, Michigan's current three-game winning streak over Ohio State has also included three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three straight trips to the College Football Playoff, and a National Championship to cap off the 2023 season. It can't be easy watching your biggest rival win at the highest level (Michigan fans know this better than anyone), but Day says that Michigan's success hasn't added any additional motivation in Columbus.
"I don't think that any year you're any more or less motivated," Day said. "I think every year, every team is a little bit different. But to say that those games haven't stung... I mean, of course they have. Those are bad weeks in Columbus when you don't win that game. So, whether it's the guys who decided to come back, whether it's being strong about making strong decisions in those moments, I can say that you've got to figure out what needs to get fixed to win the game. That's the bottom line, and that's what we did."
Yeah, I'm not buying that. The harsh reality for Day is that he's got a huge Michigan problem right now, and I think the lack of success against Michigan is a huge motivator for him during the off-season.
Ohio State has been very open about the amount of money they're spending on the roster through NIL initiatives, and those efforts have helped Day build a roster that is one of the best in the nation...on paper. The expectation in Columbus is to beat Michigan every year, but this year feels like it's more of a demand than an expectation. Although Day's overall record is impressive, the fan base in Columbus is growing restless with the lack of success against the Wolverines, and a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan could be enough to cost Day his job.
