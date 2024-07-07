Michigan Football: Top Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date And Time
The Michigan Wolverines are expected to receive some good news on the recruiting trail on Monday, as four-star tight end Andrew Olesh indicated he'll be announcing his decision tomorrow at 6 pm EST.
The final four for Olesh consists of Alabama, Florida, Penn State, and Michigan - and it appears that the Wolverines are leading the way for the No. 4 tight end in the nation. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Olesh has everything you want in a tight end. He finished his junior season with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 TDs, and his athleticism at the position could make him an extremely dangerous target at the next level. He took three visits in the month of June, including stops at Penn State, Florida, and Michigan.
During his trip to Michigan, Olesh spent a lot of time with current U-M tight end Colston Loveland - a guy who's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Colston Loveland is hosting me, and that’s a big deal. He’s projected to be a first-round pick. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone and getting back on campus,” Olesh said prior to his visit back in June.
It's clear that Michigan is making Olesh a priority, and it starts with head coach Sherrone Moore. According to the four-star prospect, Moore is always checking in with the tight end and they've developed a great relationship during the recruiting process. The strong relationship with Moore, along with the fact that Michigan currently features the best tight end in all of college football, certainly puts the Wolverines in the drivers seat to land a commitment from the coveted prospect on Monday.