Sherrone Moore gives an update on Michigan QB Jack Tuttle
When Michigan chose not to dive into the transfer portal to bring in a quarterback and decided to stay in house, most people thought either Jack Tuttle or Alex Orji would be the starting quarterback. Turned out, neither were for different reasons. Sherrone Moore started former walk-on Davis Warren before opting to start Alex Orji for a Week 4 showdown against USC. Moore has stated numerous times that Warren beat out Orji in the final few weeks of fall camp. But the seventh-year quarterback, Jack Tuttle, has been dealing with a lingering injury that has prevented him from playing.
Tuttle has been listed as questionable the past two weeks on Michigan's availability report it has to put out prior to the game. But both times, Tuttle has been dressed, but instead of practicing, he just stands toward the back of the quarterbacks while they run drills. What's the latest on the former Indiana signal caller?
Coach Moore was on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show with Jon Jansen and was asked about Tuttle. Moore said he's been having minor setbacks and is listening to what the doctors have to say about the veteran.
"Jack has been throwing in practice, just having some minor setbacks," Moore said. "I just go with the doctors -- what the doctors say on that one."
Until Tuttle gets fully healthy and can play, it sounds like Warren will be considered the backup to Orji. But Moore also indicated that it will depend on how practices go going forward. Warren has thrown six interceptions in two and a half games he's played in. He is coming off of a three-interception game against Arkansas State.
"Yeah, right now," Moore said of Warren being No. 2. "We'll see as practice goes and see how that plays out."
You can check out the Michigan quarterback situation on Saturday against USC. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
