Sherrone Moore on Alex Orji: 'He's done the things that we think can help us win'
Davis Warren began as Michigan's starting quarterback and was just that in the first three games of the season. But after throwing three interceptions against Arkansas State on Saturday, head coach Sherrone Moore pulled Warren for Alex Orji. The dual-threat quarterback led Michigan down for a touchdown on the opening series after he was inserted.
Following a 28-18 win over the Red Wolves, coach Moore told reporters practice would dictate who starts against USC. Well, on Monday, Moore announced Orji is the new starting quarterback at Michigan. Moore is hoping to see Orji take control like he did early on in camp -- prior to Warren beating him out for the job -- and taking care of the football are the two things he hopes to see from his new starting quarterback. Warren has thrown two touchdowns to six interceptions in three games. While Orji has thrown the ball six times total, two have gone for touchdowns and he hasn't turned the ball over.
"I thought he [Orji] was in a really good place and Davis [Warren] outperformed him in camp at the end," Moore began. "I would love to see him just take the reigns and do what he's been doing, you know, through his first couple weeks. And I think he will, he's had a great couple weeks of practice, so has Davis. But obviously, he's got to perform in the game and I'm excited to see what Alex is going to do. And he's been in here setting his tail off the past couple days, like he always is.
"When he's been in the game, he's taken care of it. So, that's a big piece for us. So, we're going to continue to do that and be in a good place."
What made Moore put Orji into the spotlight in a big game like USC? It's not just about not turning the ball over, but the progression Orji has made at quarterback. His arm strength and accuracy have both improved the Michigan head coach noted on Monday. Moore says Orji has been working on his footwork to make his accuracy even better moving forward.
"Yeah, I mean, he's got great arm strength," Moore said of Orji. "The accuracy has improved tremendously. He's done the things that we think can help us win. So, it's going to take great prep mentally and physically and spiritually this week to get him where we need to be, and I think he'll do that.
"He can throw. I mean, he didn't connect on the deep ball, which you saw that he has the strength to let it go down there. So, that takes timing. That throw was all about his footwork. People don't know, like, if you don't take the right footwork and you're hitched and the ball gets overthrown. So, for him, he knew exactly what he needed to fix, and he was out there yesterday throwing for an hour. So, I tried to tell him, like, 'Dude, you've got to rest. You still have to get to the game'. So, he'll be ready to go."
While Warren might be more of a game-manager and a pocket passer, he does have some athleticism to his game -- but not like Orji. Michigan truly has a dual-threat behind center for it starting on Saturday. Orji has six pass attempts this season but he has also run the football 10 times for 58 yards. Heading into Week 4, does Michigan now have to change everything up offensively? Moore wouldn't share what the Wolverines might do differently with Orji behind center, but he did say the game plan is fully ready to go.
"No, we've got it all installed," Moore said of the gameplan. "The offense is ready to go for him, and we've got everything adjusted for him and his skill set."
You can watch Orji lead the Wolverines on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.
