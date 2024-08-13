Sherrone Moore on deleted text messages: 'I look forward to them being released'
It's been a little over a week since ESPN reported that it had received a draft of the NOA (Notice of Allegations) that the NCAA was preparing for Michigan relating to the sign-stealing investigation. According to ESPN, the draft indicated that head coach Sherrone Moore was accused of deleting a thread of over 50 text messages with former U-M staffer Connor Stalions. Although the text messages were later recovered and turned over to the NCAA, the deletion of those messages inevitably led to speculation among fans and media that something nefarious had taken place.
Via ESPN:
The draft, which could be subject to change, states Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023 on the same day that media reports revealed Stalions was leading an effort to capture the playcalling signals of future opponents.
The draft states that the texts were later recovered via "device imaging" and Moore "subsequently produced them to enforcement staff." Moore is accused of committing a Level 2 violation, according to the draft.
Meeting with the media for the first time since the story broke back on Aug. 4, Moore addressed the speculation surrounding those text messages directly.
"I'll just say this... I look forward to them being released," Moore said. "And that's it."
That certainly doesn't sound like a man who's concerned about what was contained in those recovered text messages.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: NCAA hits Jim Harbaugh with 4-year show-cause, 1-year suspension
Jim Harbaugh's attorney rips the NCAA to shreds after NCAA punishment against former Wolverines' HC