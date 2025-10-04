Social media reacts to Bryce Underwood, Michigan football's win over Wisconsin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It wasn't the performance many were expecting, but Michigan came away with its fourth win of the season on Saturday. Following a 24-10 win over Wisconsin, the Wolverines moved to 4-1 and is right in contention with the best teams in the Big Ten Conference.
Offensively, Michigan was very lethargic -- until it wasn't. The Wolverines went down the field and matched Wisconsin with an opening drive TD, but Michigan couldn't muster much more. Bryce Underwood struggled to find his rhythm due to more dropped passes from the WRs and the O-line appeared to regress from the Nebraska game.
But in the middle of the third quarter, it connected. RB Justice Haynes had a coupe of his long runs that he's known for, rushing for over 100 yards for the fifth game in a row and Underwood found a pair of reliable targets. Indiana transfer WR Donaven McCulley was sensational. He grabbed a 50-50 ball, and scored one TD, while catching for over 100 yards. Then there was the freshman Andrew Marsh.
Marsh got a start for Channing Goodwin -- who had drop issues. And he shined in his first start for Michigan. The true freshman hauled in four catches for 80 yards. While he is a first-year player, he has been as reliable as any Michigan WR -- keeping him in the lineup will be a must.
While the Michigan offense figured things out, it was the defense that emerged. The Wolverines allowed Wisconsin to march down the field and score on its opening drive, but after that, it was all Michigan. Wisconsin wasn't able to do much offensively until it scored a late field goal to get to 10 points.
Michigan had DBs Zeke Berry back and Rod Moore played a larger role in the game. Berry had a few open field tackles and played lockdown coverage. As for Moore, the veteran picked off a pass and it was a neat scene to see.
Following Michigan's win over the Badgers, social media erupted with their thoughts. Here are some of the best ones we could find.