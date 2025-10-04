Takeaways: Michigan football puts it all together in the second half to down Wisconsin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan went into the game against Wisconsin as 17.5-point favorites. The Wolverines were coming off a bye week, following a statement win over Nebraska. But nothing went to plan for the maize and blue in the first 2.5 quarters. Luckily, the defense figured things out after Wisconsin's opening series and played lights out, but the Michigan offense was rather lethargic for most of the game until the end of the third quarter. Bryce Underwood made some nice plays and his two most reliable targets came to play.
Following Michigan's 24-10 win over Wisconsin, here are some takeaways.
Defense was huge after the first series
Going up against an anemic offense and a third-string QB, it wasn't the start Michigan had hoped for on Wisconsin's opening series. The Badgers smacked Michigan in the mouth and they went right down the field for seven points -- but that would be it until a late Wisconsin FG.
The Wolverines' defense made nice adjustments and stepped up when the Michigan offense couldn't figure anything out. CB Zeke Berry was back in the lineup and made several nice open-field tackles. Rod Moore was back in the Big House for the first time since 2023, and he made a big INT.
While Michigan wasn't dominant in the win on Saturday, the defense stepped up and got the Wolverines out with the victory.
Bye week let down
Michigan appeared to catch a spark against Nebraska, winning in Lincoln. The expectation was that the Wolverines were going to get healthier -- which they did -- and come out playing inspired football against Wisconsin -- they didn't. The performance on Saturday was a major letdown, going up against a team that has one of the worst passing defenses in college football, and Wisconsin started its third-string QB.
It's the clear fundamentals that are still lacking. Dropped passes, missed assignments, and several missed tackles on the opening drive. The offensive line regressed. Missed blocks, players falling down, and not winning their battle was a common theme against the Badgers.
Drops remain an issue with this WR corps...
The Michigan Wolverines entered Saturday's contest against Wisconsin having 11 drops. WRs Channing Goodwin and Semaj Morgan both had four each through four weeks. The Wolverines did make a change, inserting freshman Andrew Marsh into the starting lineup for Goodwin. Sherrone Moore said Michigan had a plan to fix the drops, but it didn't stop against the Badgers.
In the first half, TE Max Bredeson and Morgan both recorded a drop. Both times, it came at crucial plays in the game. Morgan has now dropped five passes this season, and while there is a role for him, if a WR can't catch the ball, got to find someone who can. In the second half, Kendrick Bell had his chance, but dropped a pass following Underwood's escape from a potential sack.
Michigan might not be the deepest at WR -- especially after Fred Moore left the team -- but there are enough players on the roster who deserve at least a shot to catch the ball from Bryce Underwood.
But at least there are reliable weapons
While Michigan has no idea who might be able to produce as No. 3 at WR, at least the Wolverines might have a reliable top two. Indiana transfer Donavan McCulley had already made plays this season, and he shined once again against Wisconsin in the second half. He made an incredible jump ball catch and scored later in the possession.
As for Marsh, Michigan made him the starter on Saturday and he didn't disappoint. The Texas product also made a 50-50 catch for Underwood and showed flashes as to why he was a top recruit. It's clear that Marsh will stay in the lineup moving forward and Underwood can rely on his fellow freshman.
McCulley had 112 yards and a score, while Marsh had 80 yards in the game.
RB Justice Haynes remains a steal
Justice Haynes is the first Michigan RB to run for 100 yards in his first four games as a Wolverine player. On Saturday, against Wisconsin, in his fifth game with the team, Haynes burst onto the scene with a 43-yard run on the opening possession. He was bottled up for most of the first half, following the first series, but he broke loose in the third quarter, rushing for a big 23-yard run. He would finish the game with 117 yards, and two scores, while rushing for over 100 for the fifth game in a row.
He was the top-ranked transfer coming into the season, and despite his college numbers backing it up, you can see why he was heavily coveted. Michigan was the team that gave Haynes a chance to shine and it's paying off for the former Bama player.
