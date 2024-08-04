Social media reacts to ESPN report on Michigan sign-stealing scandal
According to a report published by ESPN on Sunday, the NCAA is set to issue a Notice of Allegations to the University of Michigan in the coming days - one that could have an impact on current U-M head coach, Sherrone Moore. Although you can read the full report from ESPN here, these are the allegations contained in ESPNs report in a nutshell:
- Sherrone Moore is facing a possible suspension for deleting text messages with Connor Stalions. Those text messages were ultimately recovered and turned over to the NCAA.
- 58 games of 13 future opponents for the University of Michigan were reportedly scouted by Stalions.
- 7 staff members were found to be in violation, including former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Sherrone Moore, Chris Partridge, Steve Clinckscale, Denard Robinson, and Connor Stalions. It's worth noting that the violations by Minter, Clinkscale, and Robinson are relating to recruiting violations, not anything related to what Stalions is accused of. There's no evidence that Harbaugh and Partiridge had knowledge about the conduct of Stalions, but their violations are related to a failure to cooperate with the NCAA investigation.
- It was determined by the NCAA that Stalions was indeed on the Central Michigan sideline during a matchup against Michigan State, wearing a disguise
- Stalions reportedly removed several hard drives from Michigan football offices to avoid detection
- Stalions refused to cooperate with both the NCAA and the University of Michigan
Not surprisingly, ESPN's report became the hot topic on social media within the college football world. Here are just some of the responses:
