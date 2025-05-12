Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson early favorite for 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year
If not for a freak injury during the 2024 season, it's a pretty safe bet that Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson would have won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The former Wolverine had a league leading 7.5 sacks and looked unstoppable before he went down with a season-ending injury in the Week 6 matchup against Dallas.
After months of recovery and rehab, it sounds like Hutchinson is on track to be at 100% by the time the Lions kick off the 2025 campaign this fall. With a healthy Hutchinson back in the fold, the Lions' star edge rusher is currently the betting favorite to win 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year according to DraftKings latest odds.
- Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: +650
- T.J. Watt, Steelers: +700
- Myles Garrett, Browns: +700
- Micah Parsons, Cowboys: +700
- Will Anderson Jr., Texans: +1200
- Nick Bosa, 49ers: +1600
- Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +1600
- Jalen Carter, Eagles: +1800
- Jared Verse, Rams: +2500
- Trey Hendrickson, Bengals: +2500
- Patrick Surtain II, Broncos: +3000
- Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles: +5000
- Kyle Hamilton, Ravens: +5000
- Cooper DeJean, Eagles: +5000
- Christian Gonzalez, Patriots: +5000
- Leonard Williams, Seahawks: +6000
Hutchinson quickly established himself as a dominant force for the Lions in his rookie season. He finished the year with 9.5 sacks, 52 total tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
In his second year with the Lions, Hutchinson finished with 11.5 sacks, 51 total tackles, one intercetption and two fumble recoveries. He earned his first selection to the Pro Bowl team for his efforts.
In 2024, Hutchinson looked like the most dominant edge rusher in the NFL. Entering the Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson's 7.5 sacks were the best in the league. But the Lions' star edge rusher would suffer a broken leg against the Cowboys that brought what could have been a record-breaking season to an end.
If Hutchinson's leg can hold up and return to where it was prior to the injury, there's all the confidence in the world that he will pick up right where he left off in 2024. And if that happens, the Detroit Lions will undoubtedly be right back in the Super Bowl hunt this fall.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
