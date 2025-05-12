Where Michigan football ranks in post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings
After finishing the 2024 season on a high note with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, Michigan football has a chance to make some noise in 2025. The Wolverines lost some key players from last season's team like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Colston Loveland, and Will Johnson, but Sherrone Moore recruited well this offseason in both the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
With what appears to be a much weaker schedule than in 2024, what's bound to be a better QB situation, and retaining the coaching staff -- analysts are liking Michigan to bounce back in 2025. CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli came out with a post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings, and he has Michigan slotted in at No. 4 in the conference.
Think of how horrible things went for the Wolverines last season. The offense was a cruel joke, and the QB situation was enough to make a MAC team blush. Yet, despite all of it, the Wolverines won eight games, including wins over Ohio State and Alabama. Yes, the team loses some studs on defense, but if the offense improves and the defense retools successfully, how far away is this team from winning 10 or more games?- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
Michigan doesn't get either Penn State or Oregon in 2025. The Wolverines also don't face either Illinois or Indiana. In the Big Ten, Michigan faces Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin, and Washington -- all four teams were middling in 2024. If Bryce Underwood is as advertised and the Michigan defense is as good as it was last season, 10 wins is a real possibility for the Wolverines in Year 2 of Sherrone Moore.
Here's the full Power Ranking:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Oregon
4. Michigan
5. Illinois
6. Indiana
7. Iowa
8. USC
9. Nebraska
10. Washington
11. Minnesota
12. UCLA
13. Rutgers
14. Wisconsin
15. Michigan State
16. Northwestern
17. Maryland
18. Purdue
