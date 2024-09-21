Social media reacts to Michigan's late-game win over USC
It was a tale of two halves for Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines came away with a 27-24 win over USC to move them to 3-1, but it took late-game heroics to do so. Michigan started off dominant in the first half and couldn't do any wrong. But the second half was a different story.
Michigan allowed USC to take a 24-20 lead following a couple of Wolverines' turnovers. Kenneth Grant fumbled the football following a turnover from USC and then Donovan Edwards fumbled late in the fourth quarter which allowed USC to take the lead.
It took Kalel Mullings to burst through the hole for a 63-yard run. He managed to take it one yard into the endzone on fourth down to give the Wolverines the lead. Michigan stopped the Trojans when they had a brief chance to get into field goal range.
After the game, social media went wild. Here were the best reactions.
Former Michigan WR Drake Harris likes what he sees from Alex Orji:
Will Johnson broke a Michigan record with three career pick-sixes:
Kalel did some magic for Michigan:
Charles Woodson approves
Josaiah Stewart tore it up:
Huge win for Michigan:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan news:
Takeaways: Late-game heroics surge Michigan football past USC