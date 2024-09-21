Takeaways: Late-game heroics surge Michigan football past USC
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In what was a massive game for both teams, particularly Michigan with already having a loss, the Wolverines came out on fire in the first half. Michigan got off to a 14-0 lead with rolling right along with its run game. The Wolverines' defense stifled USC's offense with constant pressure on quarterback Miller Moss. Michigan would take a 14-3 lead heading into half.
But here would come the Trojans. USC fought tooth and nail in the second half while the Michigan offense couldn't get any first downs until late in the fourth quarter. But then it was Kalel Mullings' show. He would take a 63-yard run down into USC territory with under two minutes in the game. The Wolverines would have a fourth-and-goal on the Trojans' two-yard line and Mullings would score from there to give Michigan the lead.
While Michigan had a second-half collapse, its late-game heroics would seal the deal and move it to 3-1 following a 27-24 win.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. A tale of two halves for Michigan -- heroics was needed
It was all Michigan in the first half. The Wolverines couldn't do any wrongs. Michigan dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball and went up 14-3 after half. Alex Orji, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings were great in the first half running the football and the U-M defense kept Miller Moss in distress.
It all worked, until it didn't.
USC came out of the half and was the better team. The Trojans scored a couple of touchdowns, while Will Johnson had a pick-six which was the only source of offense for the Wolverines. Michigan had errors upon errors like Donovan Edwards fumbling in the fourth quarter and Kenneth Grant fumbling the ball following a USC fumble. The Trojans would score touchdowns following both of those.
The Wolverines' playcalling tightened up and Michigan was lifeless on offense. Once the Trojans figured out how to stop the Michigan run game, it was all USC.
But all it took was one final drive. Kalel Mullings was the show and did the heroics. He had a massive 63-yard run to get it into USC territory before he capped off a touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
2. Alex Orji could add a new element to the offense if used correctly
The Wolverines didn't open up the pass attack on Saturday, but they also didn't need to in the first half. The second half was a completely different story, but once again, the playcalling didn't even allow him to get going in the air. Michigan was content running the football and letting its defense do the dirty work.
Alex Orji under center did exactly what Michigan was hoping he would do. He not only took care of the football, but added a new wrinkle in the Michigan offense with his run ability. Orji made precise moves, helped move the chains with his legs, and helped open things up for his running backs.
Orji finished with 32 yards through the air and added 43 yards on the ground. While we don't exactly know what Orji could provide if Michigan needed him to air it out in order to win, we do know that the Wolverines' run game is even more lethal moving forward. But there is going to be a game where Michigan has to lean on his arm and that is the million-dollar question.
3. Still too many communication errors from the U-M defense
It's Week 4 and Michigan is still struggling with some fundamentals on defense. Tackling remains a concern and that's an issue with the whole defense at every level. We seen missed tackles from Mason Graham, to the linebackers, and all the way back to the secondary.
But, what about communication? The Wolverines constantly look lost on the field defensively. Sitting in the press box, we see players with their hands up looking like they aren't sure where they should be lined up at, and then it goes into the play. On a couple of USC's scoring drives, the Wolverines were in zone and the USC receiver would go right past them with neither picking him up.
Whether it's the scheme from Wink Martindale or a personnel issue -- it's got to get resolved.
4. Michigan's front four had its best game yet
Michigan entered the game ranked 91st in the country with four sacks to its name in three games. Josaiah Stewart was the only starter on the D-line to record a sack entering Week 4. But on Saturday, all four starters did what every Michigan fan wanted to see from them: wreak havoc.
The Michigan defense imploded in the second half, but it was to no fault of the front four. It takes all 11 guys on defense and if it weren't for Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore, Kenneth Grant, and Mason Graham -- this game wouldn't have been as close as it was.
Miller Moss was sacked four times and the Michigan front was in the backfield quite often.
The Wolverines' secondary once again was an issue against an elite passing offense.
5. Michigan has to get its personnel figured out
Michigan still chose to start center Dom Giudice, while rotating Greg Crippen in and out with him. The Wolverines need to decide on someone and stick with it. It's Week 4, going into Week 5 and the Wolverines need some sort of continuity on the O-line moving forward. What's baffling is that right tackle Evan Link has had a ton of issues this season in pass protection but there is nobody subbing with him.
Also, we got to talk about Jyaire Hill and this secondary. To his credit, Hill was one of the better tacklers for Michigan and had a great first half. But those woes came back in the second half and he looked lost in coverage several times. This wasn't just a Hill problem, others had issues as well, even veteran Makari Paige. Hill made a few really nice plays for Michigan, including a PBU late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan has some tough decisions to make going forward, but getting the correct players on the field, and sticking with them is pivotal.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -