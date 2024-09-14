Social media reacts to Michigan's up-and-down performance against Arkansas State
It wasn't the day many thought Michigan would have against a team like Arkansas State. The Red Wolves may not be a bad team, they were 2-0 going into the game, but Michigan -- if going to make another run in the CFP -- needed to look dominant. But that was far from what happened.
Michigan moved on from Davis Warren after throwing three interceptions. Alex Orji came in and engineered a touchdown on his first drive, but the offense did much of nothing after.
The Michigan defense looked improved, but penalties and play from the secondary are both still concerning. If there are any silver linings from the game, the Wolverines' run game was back emphatically and Aamir Hall looked good when he got his chance.
The Wolverines move to 2-1 after a 28-18 win. Here are some reactions from social media.
Kalel Mullings got things going with a 30-yard touchdown
Donovan Edwards followed suit and ran his first touchdown in of the 2024 season
Not a great day by Davis Warren
Another game with more questions than answers
How things do change..
Got to get things together
Bad feeling for Michigan fans right now
