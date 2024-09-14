Takeaways: Michigan defeats Arkansas State but leaves much to be desired
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It was an up-and-down game from the maize and blue. There were definite improvements from Michigan, but there are still concerns regarding both sides of the ball. The Wolverines got their ground game rolling, but Davis Warren threw three more interceptions. Michigan's defense looked better after the first drive, but questions in the secondary still remain.
The Wolverines made a quarterback change toward the end of the third quarter and brought in Alex Orji to replace Davis Warren following a three-interception day.
Following a 28-18 win over Arkansas State, the Wolverines are 2-1. USC is next on the docket and Michigan still has work to do. In the meantime, here are five takeaways from the game against the Red Wolves.
1. Michigan found its groove running
Michigan was stressing all week long it needed to reassert its dominance running the football. The Wolverines did just that on Saturday. It doesn't matter if it was against the 115th-ranked run defense in the country, there were no glimpses in the first two weeks to make you anyone think Michigan would do what it did on the ground against Arkansas State.
Kalel Mullings had the touchdowns, but both Mullings and Donovan Edwards were really good. Both backs were patient and looked for the holes to hit. Mullings had two scores, while having two runs of 30-yards in there. Edwards had a solo score.
Mullings went for a career-high 153 yards and Edwards went for 82. The Wolverines rushed for 301 as a team. It was by far and away the best both the O-line looked-- in terms of run blocking -- and the running backs looked in the early part of the season. If anything, it gives the team added confidence for USC next weekend.
2. But pass Pro. is suspect and turnovers are damaging
While the O-line was great in the run department, there are still major issues with pass protection. Once again, Davis Warren found pressure stemming from that right side of the line. He also threw two interceptions -- three total -- with two of them stemming from protection issues.
On the first interception, Donovan Edwards completely whiffed on the linebacker coming freely on the left side. Warren threw off his back foot and the Red Wolves came down with an easy pick. Hindsight: Don't throw the football, take a sack, and move on to the next play.
The second one, in a two-minute drill before halftime, Evan Link allowed his man to beat him, got pressure on Warren and his man might've touched Warren's elbow to force a horrible throw. Michigan would've added on at least three points to the drive.
The third? Poor decision from No. 16.
Warren now has six interceptions in three games. That's not winning football and while all of them aren't his fault, he's going to get most of the criticism since he is the quarterback. Michigan has to shore up these issues with Big Ten play starting next week.
3. There might be a quarterback battle after all
Starter Davis Warren went 11-for-14 in the game, but his three incompletions? Those were interceptions. Warren did and does a fine job when the pocket is clean, but the game speeds up for him when there is pressure and bad decisions happen.
Following the third interception, Michigan turned to Alex Orji. For most of the offseason, Orji was expected to win the job before Warren was declared the starter days before the opener. Orji has only been used in run situations for the most part in two games.
But in his first drive for Michigan, Orji took the offense down the field for a score. Now, it was mostly due to runs before Orji threw his first pass of the game for nine yards to Hogan Hansen for a score. While Orji adds a whole new element to the Wolverines' offense when he's in there, he has to be able to throw the ball. Orji had a couple he would have liked to have back against the Red Wolves. He missed Fred Moore for an easy touchdown down field, while it did look like Moore slowed up on the play.
Orji finished the day 2-for-4 for 12 yards and a score. He added 27 yards on three carries.
With USC next, it's going to be interesting to see what Sherrone Moore decides. Warren now has six interceptions in three games, or do you trust Orji to sling the ball around when he hasn't been asked to? It's the question we all want to know moving forward.
4. Greg Crippen looks like the answer
Speaking of the offensive line, it should be Greg Crippen's job to lose. Michigan put in the senior on the third drive of the game and that's really when the Wolverines' run game got themselves going. Maybe it was a coincidence, but Michigan's offense moved freely with Crippen in.
The Wolverines did put Dom Giudice back into the game two drives later -- when Warren threw his second interception -- but while the sample size isn't large, Crippen appears to be a better option at center. It's not like Giudice has been awful, the Wolverines' offense has a certain feel to it with the former four-star in.
Michigan also had Crippen in at center with Giudice replacing Gio El-Hadi at right guard. But the Wolverines ultimately went back to Crippen at center with El-Hadi at right guard.
5. Wolverines defense improved, but questions remain in the secondary
Arkansas State got off to a blazing start against the Michigan defense. The Red Wolves converted their first two third downs, had another from a late hit by safety Quinten Johnson, and Arkansas State converted two from 10-plus out. Luckily, Michigan forced a field goal attempt that doinked off the upright -- first of two.
The Red Wolves wouldn't convert one more third down until the final drive in the first half. Michigan allowed Arkansas State to drive the field in the final minute of the second quarter before the second doink field goal occurred.
But there were still too many chunk plays allowed in the secondary. Jyaire Hill, once again, looked lost at times back there. If there were any silver linings it was the play of FCS All-American Aamir Hall. He broke up two passes, one being a touchdown-saver. He was in the right spots and should see the field more than he has in three games.
Arkansas State is a pass team and Jaylen Raynor likes to air it out, it was a good look for what's to come next weekend. The Wolverines have to get better matching up against their man.
