Staff Predictions: Michigan Football Looks to Prove Week 1 Was a Mirage vs. Oklahoma

Michigan enters Week 2 with a 1-0 record, but if you listen to the talking heads, the Wolverines' 13-12 win over Western Michigan doesn't count. Michigan needed a second placed back on the clock to convert a Hail Mary throw to JJ Buchanan to come away with the win.

The win counted and the NCAA has said as such. The poking at Michigan won't stop until it shows some signs of life. The Wolverines' offense was a disaster last weekend and QB Bryce Underwood is at the center of it.

His job isn't on the line yet, but as Kyle Whittingham said, it's not infinite. The Wolverines need to show signs of growth this weekend and Jason Beck needs to get Underwood comfortable to avenge last season's loss against Oklahoma.

Michigan on SI predicts what's going to happen in Week 2 for Michigan.

Trent Knoop

I really don't think we are going to see the same performance from Michigan as we saw last weekend. That was an embarrassment and almost the worst possible start to Kyle Whittingham's tenure in Ann Arbor.

Michigan should show improvement on the offensive side of the ball, and I think the Wolverines' defense is good enough to slow down the Sooners. But that means the offense has to show up and Bryce Underwood has to cut down on the mistakes.

I think Michigan needs to get him outside of the pocket and allow him to do what's comfortable. Surrounding him with more playmakers on the field, not as many Rhino sets, is important. As I said, I look for improvement, but Michigan had too many gaps to fill after Week 1.

Final score: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 20

Justice Steiner

Based on what we saw last weekend, I do not see this game going well for the Maize and Blue. Oklahoma took care of business in week one, taking down UTEP 51-0 last Friday in its season opener. Meanwhile, Michigan barely beat Western Michigan.

I have some confidence in the Michigan defense, but if the offense can’t move the ball again, the defense won’t be able to hold up all game against the Sooners. Michigan needs to find a way to get its running game going to hopefully take some pressure off a struggling Bryce Underwood. Maybe week one will be a wake up call for the Maize and Blue, but I don’t think they can make that drastic of a change in one week.

Final score: Oklahoma 38, Michigan 17

Lucas Reimink

After the miraculous last second win last week, Michigan has a lot to fix and just one short week to do it. Oklahoma is a legitimate SEC title contender, and possible national championship contender as well. John Mateer will get another chance to showcase everything he can do, and Brent Venables will have a chance to remind the nation why he's one of the elite defensive play callers in the sport.

I do believe Michigan will look much improved from their performance last week, but I don’t believe that it'll be enough to win this game. I got the Sooners coming into the Big House and winning.

Final score: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

Jacob Westendorf

Call it a hunch, but I just don't believe that Michigan is as bad as it performed Saturday against Western Michigan. Maybe a younger team with a new coaching staff was caught looking too far ahead. They say that teams make their best improvements between Week 1 and Week 2. I still believe in Kyle Whittingham. I believe him when he says they'll get things fixed. I think this game will be an old school slobber-knocker, where Michigan's defense makes just one more play than Oklahoma.

Final score: Michigan 17, Oklahoma 13

Ethan Niewoehner

It's not even as close as the score indicates. Underwood doesn't magically transform in a week, the Sooner defense feasts, and a valiant effort from the Wolverine defense is not enough to keep the Oklahoma attack at bay forever. Tommy Carr touches the field in this one.

Final score: Oklahoma 28, Michigan 13

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