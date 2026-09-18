Staff Predictions: No. 19 Michigan Wolverines Faces UTEP Before Big Ten Play Begins
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For the first time ever, Michigan football will take on UTEP this weekend. The Wolverines have never played the Miners. While Michigan will enter the game 2-0, UTEP comes to Ann Arbor with a 1-1 record.
UTEP played Oklahoma in Week 1, suffering a 51-0 loss to the Sooners. But the Miners regrouped last weekend and crushed Texas Southern, 51-10.
While the Miners figured things out last weekend, this was always going to be the weakest opponent on Michigan's schedule. The Wolverines are expected to handle UTEP with ease and Michigan hopes to get some of its weaknesses ironed out.
Ahead of the game, Michigan on SI predicts what we think will happen between the Wolverines and Miners.
Trent Knoop
Michigan is coming off a major win over Oklahoma and there is always a chance of a letdown game. But I think Week 1 opened eyes and that won't happen this weekend. Plus, this is a team that lost to Oklahoma in Week 1, 51-0.
This was a game that I thought Michigan could open up the passing attack, but rain is in the forecast and that could provide the Wolverines with an opportunity to get Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter going.
Look for the Wolverines to win handily, while the defense pushes for a shutout, but the Miners get on the board late.
Final score: Michigan 38, UTEP 7
Justice Steiner
We have seen two different Wolverine teams show up in the first two weeks of action. The win over nationally ranked Oklahoma restored hope and seems like this team could get on the right track after nearly losing to Western Michigan. UofM should not struggle with UTEP, who lost to Oklahoma 51-0 the week before the Wolverines and Sooners squared off.
Michigan’s defense isn’t the question as the season goes on; it is whether the offense gets going. There has been no passing attack and Jordan Marshall hasn’t been able to get going as expected on the ground. Hopefully, this game can spark both the rushing and passing attack for the Maize and Blue.
Final score: Michigan 38, UTEP 3
Lucas Reimink
Following a big-time win over Oklahoma, Michigan will have one more tune-up game before Big Ten play begins. UTEP actually played Oklahoma in Week 1 and the Sooners won 51-0, so UTEP is not a good football team. I think this week the offense will try to get the passing game going a little bit more and there may be some more growing pains that come as a result. UTEP will still be very overmatched on the lines of scrimmage and I expect a big Michigan win here
Final score: Michigan 38, UTEP 7
Jacob Westendorf
This should be a tune-up game with some fireworks from the offense. Michigan needs to find some semblance of an identity before conference play begins next week. UTEP should give them an opportunity to do that.
Any worry about a letdown game should have been squashed by their Week 1 performance. Michigan rolls.
Final score: Michigan 41, UTEP 3
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop
Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.Follow JacobWestendorf
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2
Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.