Star Michigan running back reportedly considering returning to college football

Michigan football star junior running back Justice Haynes was one of the most electrifying players in college football before suffering a foot injury toward the latter part of the season.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Haynes may not be done at the college level and is considering returning to college for another year instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Whether that return to college football means another year in Ann Arbor wasn't made entirely clear in the report, but if new head coach Kyle Whittingham and the staff can get Haynes to return to Michigan, that would make for a lethal combination in the backfield between Haynes, Jordan Marshall and incoming freshman Savion Hiter.

Haynes transferred to the Wolverines from Alabama for the 2025 season, and in seven games played, ran for 857 yards on 7.1 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns.

On Oct. 11, Haynes sustained an upper-body injury against USC and left the game after gaining 55 yards on the ground in the loss to the Trojans. Haynes would miss the following week against Washington, but returned in the Wolverine backfield on Oct. 25 at Michigan State, where he helped lead the team to a victory after rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Haynes sustained a foot injury in the game in East Lansing that ended up causing him to miss the rest of the season.

Before the injury, Haynes established himself as one of college football's top running backs and led the Big Ten in rushing yardage for a large part of the year.

Haynes had numerous explosive runs of over 50 yards for the Maize and Blue in 2025, including in his Michigan debut against New Mexico when he ran for a 57-yard touchdown early in the game against the Lobos. He had three rushing touchdowns in total on the night.

Prior to coming to Ann Arbor, Haynes ran for 616 yards on 104 carries with nine rushing touchdowns in two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Roster retention continues to be a priority for Whittingham, with several key offensive linemen, QB Bryce Underwood and WR Andrew Marsh set to return in 2026. The potential return of Haynes would put the offense in an even better position next season for first year offensive coordinator Jason Beck.