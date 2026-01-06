Michigan running back enters transfer portal

Michigan football has had its first running back put his name into the NCAA transfer portal as On3's Pete Nakos reported Monday night that junior running back Bryson Kuzdzal has entered

Kuzdzal, a Grand Rapids, Mich. native, is entering despite new head coach Kyle Whittingham retaining running backs coach Tony Alford from the previous staff.

Kuzdzal at Michigan

The junior made significant contributions to the Wolverines' backfield in 2025, particularly at the tail end of the season with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall battling injuries.

On Nov. 22 against Maryland, Kuzdzal earned his first career start and turned 20 carries into 100 yards and three touchdowns, which were all career-highs for him.

A week earlier, Kuzdzal helped lead a game-winning drive at Wrigley Field for the Wolverines against Northwestern and carried the ball 15 times for 53 rushing yards in the victory over the Wildcats.

Overall, Kuzdzal rushed for 326 yards on 76 carries and four scores in 2025.

When Kuzdzal joined the program in 2023, he did not see game action, but began to contribute on special teams in 2024, appearing in six games while making two tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.

Kuzdzal made his college debut on Dec. 7 of 2024 against the Texas Longhorns and also played his last game to date against Texas in Michigan's Citrus Bowl game on Dec. 31, where he rushed for 82 yards on 20 carries in the loss to the Longhorns.

If Kuzdzal does end up transferring, he could very well shoot his way up the depth chart on a roster in need of help in the backfield.

Next season, Michigan's backfield will be both deep and talented with Marshall and true freshman Savion Hiter in the mix. Haynes could also return for another season in Ann Arbor, but has not made an announcement on his future yet.