Star Running Back Details Why he Transferred From Michigan to Georgia Tech

While Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan football staff were able to retain a healthy amount of players from the Wolverines' 2025 roster to set themselves up well for 2026, they also endured some key losses via the transfer portal.

One of those offseason losses was the departure of running back Justice Haynes, who transferred from the Wolverines to Georgia Tech back in January.

The Wolverines' backfield is still in great shape with Jordan Marshall, Savion Hiter and Bryson Kuzdzal in the backfield, but there's no doubt that Haynes was electric when he was healthy for Michigan's offense last season.

Haynes finished his lone season for the Wolverines with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns before injuring his foot against Michigan State and missing the rest of the season from there. He still finished the year as the Big Ten leader with 122.4 yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry despite the injury.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes at Wisconsin Badgers cornerback D'Yoni Hill (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The now Yellow Jacket was recently interviewed by On3's Pete Nakos to discuss ultimately why he made the decision to transfer for what will be his final season at the college level.

Haynes on why he left Michigan

Haynes told On3 that he was "ready for a change," whether that was because of the changes in coaching at Michigan or wanting a fresh start after the injury, adding that he was searching for a pro style offense to help him develop into a complete back for the NFL. Haynes believes Georgia Tech will deliver on that.

"If I was going to come back to college, I wanted to be in an offense where I was going to be able to evolve my all-around game,” Haynes told On3. “To be in a pro-style offense, something that’s going to get me the most ready I could possibly be for the league. I found a staff with coach Key that believes in winning, and the tradition and the culture and being something bigger than myself."

Haynes added to On3 that he never could have imagined that his college journey would have taken him from Alabama, to Michigan, and now Georgia Tech, but that he continues to take things in stride.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) hugs running back Justice Haynes (22) after 21-16 win over Purdue at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I would have never imagined in a million years that this would be the journey that I’m on,” Haynes said. “It’s made me the man that I am, the man that I’m continuing to be. It’s really been a fun journey. I’ve learned a lot throughout the journey. It makes you really figure out who you really are. When adversity hits, when you have to go through different things, you have to stay that consistent being and rely on the consistent person."

Haynes has also been rumored to have quite the lucrative NIL deal with the Yellow Jackets, but that is expected for any high level college football player in this day and age.

Regardless, the Wolverines' running back group will move forward without Haynes and with the necessary depth and talent to be one of the nation's best backfield's again this upcoming season.