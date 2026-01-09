Michigan star running back reportedly entering transfer portal

Earlier this week, it was reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that Michigan star junior running back Justice Haynes could return to college as opposed to entering the NFL Draft.

As it turns out, it looks like that's exactly what Haynes is going to do—except it doesn't look like a return to Ann Arbor is in the cards, as On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday that Haynes plans to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Michigan star RB Justice Haynes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/xTPR27nrAr pic.twitter.com/SPRHb4h9jv — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Haynes transferred to the Wolverines from Alabama for the 2025 season, and in seven games played, ran for 857 yards on 7.1 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns.

On Oct. 11, Haynes sustained an upper-body injury against USC and left the game after gaining 55 yards on the ground in the loss to the Trojans. Haynes would miss the following week against Washington, but returned in the Wolverine backfield on Oct. 25 at Michigan State, where he helped lead the team to a victory after rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Haynes sustained a foot injury in the game in East Lansing that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Before the injury, Haynes established himself as one of college football's top running backs and led the Big Ten in rushing yardage for a large part of the year.

Haynes had numerous explosive runs of over 50 yards for the Maize and Blue in 2025, including in his Michigan debut against New Mexico when he ran for a 57-yard touchdown early in the game against the Lobos. He had three rushing touchdowns in total on the night.

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to coming to Ann Arbor, Haynes ran for 616 yards on 104 carries with nine rushing touchdowns in two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Michigan backfield outlook in 2026

Even with the likely departure of Haynes, Michigan is set to be in good shape in the backfield under the guidance of Tony Alford again.

Jordan Marshall played in a backup role behind Haynes for the first half of the season, but shined in the final several weeks of the Wolverines' 2025 season with Haynes out with injury.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Marshall as the probable lead back, Michigan also welcomes five-star Savion Hiter in, who is an electrifying player who could easily make an early impact during his first season in college.

Michigan also brought in Taylor Tatum from Oklahoma this week, who was regarded as the No. 1 back coming out of the class of 2024.

Overall, the Wolverines will have both the talent and the depth to still have a potent backfield in 2026 even without Haynes in the fold.