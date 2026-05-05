Michigan Football Emerges as Clear Favorite to Land 4-Star Edge Rusher

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has stated a few times this spring that the defensive line is going to be the strength of the Wolverines' defense this fall. Interior linemen like Trey Pierce and Enow Etta have stepped up, along with the addition of John Henry Daley at edge — plus players like Cameron Brandt, Dom Nichols, and Nate Marshall.

In order for Michigan to keep a strong defensive line under Jay Hill, the Wolverines are going to need to continue to recruit at a high pace. So far, Michigan has secured a commitment from four-star edge Recarder Kitchen, and the Wolverines are attempting to flip Cal commit Troy Bowens.

But it appears as if Michigan is a clear favorite in the race to land another top edge rusher.

On Monday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and On3's Ethan McDowell placed predictions in favor of the Wolverines to land four-star edge Jayce Brewer.

The Indianapolis (IN) Franklin Central prospect is a 6'5", 240-pound edge rusher. He is ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 214 ranked recruit, per Rivals. He is the No. 18 edge rusher in the nation.

Michigan leading the race after announcing a top 6

Back in late Feb. Brewer named a top six that consisted of Michigan, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn.

The Hoosiers appeared to be leading for the Indiana prospect, but the Wolverines have surged into the lead.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill and defensive line coaches Lewis Powell and Larry Black have all had vital roles in Brewer's recruitment. On top of the coaching, Brewer told Rivals that the development at Michigan is another big reason why he likes the Wolverines.

“I would say the history of great defensive linemen they have produced and relationships that have been built with coaches," said Brewer.

Brewer visiting Michigan

Brewer has several official visits lined up, including one to Michigan on June 19. Indiana, Purdue, and Tennessee all have OVs scheduled — he had already taken his OV to see the Hoosiers.

But Brewer had been to Michigan twice in the recent months. He took a visit back in March to see Ann Arbor, and then was at Michigan for its spring game. According to reports, one big thing that resonated with Brewer was the commitment of five-star edge Carter Meadows. The reasons Meadows wanted to come to Michigan were generally the same with Brewer.

We will see if Michigan capitalizes with Brewer, but as of now, it's trending that way.